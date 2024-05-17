CloudDefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Stresses the Importance of DevSecOps in Companies to Forbes
In today's threat environment, building a DevSecOps culture is no longer a choice; it's an obligation”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the latest insights shared by CEO Anshu Bansal in a Forbes article emphasizing the irreplaceable role of DevSecOps in contemporary application security. As the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks continue to rise, Anshu highlights the urgent need for integrating security throughout the software development lifecycle.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
In the article, Anshu addresses the limitations of traditional security models, which often treat security as an afterthought in the development process. He highlights that this outdated approach can lead to critical vulnerabilities, friction between development and security teams, and slower deployment times.
Anshu elaborates on the numerous benefits of DevSecOps, a methodology that integrates development, security, and operations. DevSecOps fosters a culture of shared responsibility and open communication between development, security, and operations teams. By automating repetitive security tasks, organizations can focus on strategic initiatives and catch vulnerabilities earlier in the development process. Additionally, security is embedded into every phase of the development lifecycle, from code writing to deployment and monitoring, ensuring robust and resilient applications.
To assist organizations in transitioning to a DevSecOps model, Anshu recommends integrating security practices early in the development pipeline, a strategy known as "Shift Left Security." This involves using tools such as SAST and DAST to identify and address vulnerabilities from the outset.
Furthermore, automating security tasks such as vulnerability scanning and configuration management can streamline processes and free up resources for more strategic initiatives. Lastly, building a culture of security is crucial, fostering a collaborative environment where development, security, and operations teams work together towards common security goals.
At the end of the day, DevSecOps is a win-win for both security and development efficiency. It helps organizations build secure applications faster, providing a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market. Although transitioning to DevSecOps requires effort, the long-term benefits are immense, making security a true business enabler.
To read the full article and gain a deeper understanding of Anshu's valuable insights, visit here.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube