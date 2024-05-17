2024 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in Europe
World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst OrganisationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in Europe
● The Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces include Colliers, Mastercard, Concentrix, Swift and N-iX
● World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations
● Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
London - May 17, 2024 – Last night Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced their first dedicated 2024 Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces winners in Europe - recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations. Winners in the UK & Ireland, were also recognised last night.
To ensure that the best-performing organisations were identified, Inspiring Workplaces upgraded the judging criteria for the 2024 Awards. Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplace Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
• Culture and Purpose
• Leadership
• Wellbeing
• Inclusion
• Employee Voice
• Employee Experience.
The changes to the entry criteria surfaced the incredible efforts some organisations are making to create a PeopleFirst culture. The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritise their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.
Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.
Organisations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 25 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to the Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces across Europe! As the world seems to be facing more widespread and serious challenges, it is more vital than ever for organisations (big and small) to put their people first. Fostering environments and cultures their people both believe in and want to belong to.
“Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Doing so companywide will lead to higher performing teams and enable your organisation to outstrip the competition. Being PeopleFirst isn’t a nice to have, it’s a business imperative!
“Inspiring Workplaces is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary and we can’t be prouder to place these organisations in a gold standard for PeopleFirst culture. We would also like to thank and congratulate all our finalists this year, a tremendous success!’
The Europe Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces in 2024 in ranking order:
#1 N-iX
#2 Concentrix
#3 Foundever
#4 PagerDuty
#5 BCD Travel
#5 Celonis
#7 MacPaw
#8 Symphony Solutions
#9 Delta Electronics
#10 Xalient
#11 8848 Mentoring
#12 Mastercard
#13 BCW
#14 TimeXtender
#15 TTEC
#16 DataArt
#17 Philip Morris International (PMI)
#18 Databox
#19 BPRESS
#20 STUDIO TRE Società Benefit S.p.A.
#21 Maneuvre
#22 Addsecure
#23 NTT DATA Business Solutions Türkiye
#24 Colliers
#25 Swift
Best-in-class special recognition
Inspiring Workplaces understands that the efforts made by organisations will naturally be stronger in some areas than others. So, organisations had the opportunity to put themselves forward for special recognition in each of the six key elements of the award entry.
Below is the list of organisations that sought special recognition that scored highly enough to be considered best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
• Concentrix
• Delta Electronics
• Foundever
• Maneuvre
• STUDIO TRE Società Benefit S.p.A.
Inspiring Leadership
• BPRESS
• Delta Electronics
• Maneuvre
• TTEC
Inspiring Wellbeing
• Addsecure
• BCW
• BPRESS
• Celonis
• Foundever
• TimeXtender
Inspiring Inclusion
• BCW
• Concentrix
• Delta Electronics
Inspiring Employee Voice
• Foundever
• MULTIÓPTICAS
• Philip Morris International (PMI)
Inspiring Employee Experience
• Addsecure
• Philip Morris International (PMI)
• TTEC
10th anniversary! 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entries
As part of the celebrations for its 10th anniversary, Inspiring Workplaces has already opened entry for its 2025 Awards in all regions of the world.
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.
The deadline is February 19, 2025.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognising and helping to shape the forward-thinking organisations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.
For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:
Matt Manners
+44 (0) 7799876473
matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
www.inspiring-workplaces.com
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
Matt Manners
The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited
+44 7799876473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn