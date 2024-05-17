Eric Edmeades - Your Diet Is Killing You: How To Reverse Diabetes & Take Control of Your Life

Eric Edmeades to Appear on London Real to Discuss Reversing Type-2 Diabetes, Organic Diets, and Behavioural Change

Type 2 diabetes is optional and, in most cases, reversible.” — Eric Edmeades

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned speaker, entrepreneur, and health advocate Eric Edmeades will be appearing on the acclaimed interview show, London Real, to discuss his groundbreaking insights on reversing Type-2 diabetes, the significance of an organic diet, and the power of behavioural change. The episode is set to air on May 17, promising to deliver invaluable information to viewers seeking to transform their health and wellbeing.

Eric Edmeades, the creator of the WildFit program, has dedicated his career to helping individuals achieve optimal health through sustainable lifestyle changes. With a focus on the integration of evolutionary principles, Edmeades' approach has empowered thousands to take control of their health, often reversing chronic conditions such as Type-2 diabetes.

During his appearance on London Real, Edmeades will delve into the following key topics:

Reversing Type-2 Diabetes: Edmeades will share his evidence-based strategies for reversing Type-2 diabetes through dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments. His insights will highlight the role of nutrition in managing and potentially eliminating the condition, providing hope and practical advice for millions affected by this epidemic.

The Importance of an Organic Diet: Advocating for the consumption of organic foods, Edmeades will explain how an organic diet can lead to better health outcomes. He will discuss the impact of pesticides and chemicals in conventional farming and why choosing organic is a critical step towards achieving and maintaining good health.

Behavioural Change: Understanding that knowledge alone is not enough, Edmeades will emphasise the importance of behavioural change in achieving lasting health improvements. He will offer strategies for breaking unhealthy habits and adopting new, beneficial behaviours that align with one’s health goals.

Edmeades’ appearance on London Real marks a significant opportunity for viewers to gain access to transformative health information. Known for its in-depth and candid interviews, London Real provides a platform where Edmeades’ expertise can reach a global audience, inspiring positive change and healthier lifestyles.

