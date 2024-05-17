Vietnamese agricultural products to take part in Foodservice Australia 2024

VIETNAM, May 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Agricultural products from Việt Nam are going to participate in the Foodservice Australia 2024 in Sydney, the largest trade fair in the Oceania country, featuring more than 400 stores from countries worldwide.

The event is an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses, including those from the capital city of Hà Nội, to promote their products, connect to potential partners and customers, as well as to seek investment cooperation in agricultural production, food processing and locally-produced product development, said the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnamese products, popular with the local population, such as vermicelli, glass noodles, dried phở noodles, cashews, coffee, pepper, dried nuts, spices, nutritional powders, black garlic, fruit powders, herbal teas and wooden straws will be displayed at the trade fair.

Brands are looking to increase their presence in the country and to further integrate with local distribution channels. Companies’ managers are expected to attend numerous forums, conferences, and workshops to share experience and knowledge on international brand building, product promotion, and current food and beverage trends.

"We hope that by participating in the fair, we can boost export opportunities, bringing Hà Nội agricultural, food, and OCOP (one commune one product) products to distribution channels in Australia.”, said Nguyễn Văn Chi, deputy head of the city’s New Rural Coordination Office.

Việt Nam and Australia are major trade partners with a wide range of products in agriculture, forestry and fishery. The two countries are members of various international trade organisations including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). — VNS