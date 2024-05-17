Belgium workshop spotlights business opportunities in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 17 -

BRUSSELS — Business opportunities in Việt Nam were introduced to Belgian enterprises by the Vietnamese trade office in the European country and the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance (BVA) at a workshop on May 16.

Việt Nam’s trade counselor Trần Ngọc Quân briefed the Belgian firms on the country’s investment climate and laid a stress on special tax incentives for foreign investors, and highlighted Việt Nam’s economic potential.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Bích Diệp, a BVA representative, spotlighted Việt Nam’s culture, custom and cuisine, and shared her experience in doing business and living in Việt Nam.

Michèle Surinx, Area Manager Asia-Pacific at Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT), told the Vietnam News Agency that the event provided her with valuable information before her visit to Việt Nam in October, adding FIT will inform its members of the business opportunities and methods in the country.

Holding that the Vietnamese market has opened up numerous opportunities for foreign firms, FIT International Business Advisor Marc Van Der Linden described the country’s rapid and stable economic growth coupled with potential areas as its strengths to lure foreign investments.

Many Belgian enterprises expressed their interest in the Vietnamese market and their wish to seek investment and business opportunities with local partners. — VNS