2024 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in The UK & Ireland
World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst OrganisationsLONDON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced in The UK & Ireland
● The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces include Aldi, Autoglass and Laddaw, Cielo, H&M, Hovis, NHS, Slimming World, SurveyMonkey, Motionspot, Total Fitness
● World’s #1 Non-Survey based Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations
● Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
London - May 17, 2024 – Last night Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced their 2024 Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces winners in the UK & Ireland - recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations.
To ensure that the best-performing organisations were identified, Inspiring Workplaces upgraded the judging criteria for the 2024 Awards. Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplace Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
• Culture and Purpose
• Leadership
• Wellbeing
• Inclusion
• Employee Voice
• Employee Experience.
The changes to the entry criteria surfaced the incredible efforts some organisations are making to create a PeopleFirst culture. The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritise their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.
Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.
Organisations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 50 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Congratulations to the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across UK & Ireland! As the world seems to be facing more widespread and serious challenges, it is more vital than ever for organisations (big and small) to put their people first. Fostering environments and cultures their people both believe in and want to belong to.
“Focusing on the personal development and caring for the people you employ will not only drive performance but protect the wellbeing of those individuals. Doing so companywide will lead to higher performing teams and enable your organisation to outstrip the competition. Being PeopleFirst isn’t a nice to have, it’s a business imperative!
“Inspiring Workplaces is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary and we can’t be prouder to place these organisations in a gold standard for PeopleFirst culture. We would also like to thank and congratulate all our finalists this year, a tremendous success!’
The UK & Ireland Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in 2024 in ranking order:
#1 Motionspot
#2 Texthelp
#3 Cooper Parry
#4 The Social Element
#5 Vistry group Plc
#6 Autoglass® and Laddaw®
#7 Smart DCC
#8 Leek Building Society
#9 OneStream Software
#10 SurveyMonkey
#11 BCD Travel
#12 Product Madness
#13 EssenceMediacom UK
#14 Springboard Communications
#15 Birketts LLP
#16 Celonis
#17 ALDI
#18 Sopra Steria UK
#19 Huler
#20 BARBRI Global Ltd
#21 Triodos Bank UK
#22 Monica Vinader
#23Slimming World
#24 Concentrix
#25 Fourfront Group
#26 Kura
#27 PagerDuty
#28 Sisua
#29 Fenero
#30 Diligent Galway
#31 Hovis Ltd
#32 Emerald Publishing
#33 Salutem Care and Education
#34 Pureprofile Australia Pty Limited
#35 AX
#36 Cielo
#37 Interaction
#38 Playtime PR Ltd
#39 Perceptive Communicators
#40 H&M
#41 eStar Truck & Van
#42 Pan Macmillan
#43 NHS Business Services Authority
#44 Law Business Research
#45 The Fertility Coaching Company
#46 Total Fitness
#47 Wiser
#48 Xalient
#49 Speedy Services
#50 HR Solutions
#50 Trulioo
Business size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top 5 were announced in each category last night. They are in ranking order:
Enterprise Business (5000+ employees)
1. BCD Travel
2. ALDI
3. Sopra Steria UK
4. Concentrix
5. H&M
Large Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees)
1. Cooper Parry
2. Vistry group Plc
3. Autoglass® and Laddaw®
4. Smart DCC
5. OneStream Software
Medium Business (50 – 499 employees)
1. Texthelp
2. The Social Element
3. Leek Building Society
4. Huler
5. BARBRI Global Ltd
Small Business (0 – 49 employees)
1. Motionspot
2. Springboard Communications
3. Sisua
4. Playtime PR Ltd
5. Perceptive Communicators
Government and Non-Profit
1. NHS Business Services Authority
Best-in-class special recognition
Inspiring Workplaces understands that the efforts made by organisations will naturally be stronger in some areas than others. So, organisations had the opportunity to put themselves forward for special recognition in each of the six key elements of the award entry.
Below is the list of organisations that sought special recognition that scored highly enough to be considered best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
• Cooper Parry
• Leek Building Society
• Motionspot
• Pan Macmillan
• Smart DCC
• The Social Element
Inspiring Leadership
• Cielo
• PagerDuty
• The Social Element
Inspiring Wellbeing
• Celonis
• Cooper Parry
• Fourfront Group
Inspiring Inclusion
• Concentrix
• Smart DCC
• The Social Element
Inspiring Employee Voice
• Cielo
• Cooper Parry
• Leek Building Society
• Smart DCC
• The Social Element
Inspiring Employee Experience
• Cooper Parry
• Leek Building Society
10th anniversary! 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entries
As part of the celebrations for its 10th anniversary, Inspiring Workplaces has already opened entry for its 2025 Awards in all regions of the world.
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.
The deadline is February 19, 2025.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com
Matt Manners
The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited
+44 7799876473
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn