17 May 2024

47

Meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries

On May 16, 2024, in the conference hall of the Arçabil Hotel, within the framework of the year “Anau - the cultural capital of the Turkic world - 2024”, the 10th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) was held.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of the National Commissions for UNESCO of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Mongolia, Hungary, the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty, international organizations, including TURKSOY, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, the International Turkic Academy and the Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage, as well as ministries and departments of our country.

The main goal of the meeting was to identify new opportunities for joint cooperation between UNESCO and TURKSOY in the field of protection of historical, cultural, natural and written monuments of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as mutually beneficial joint efforts to ensure the inclusion of national heritage values in international lists.

At the opening ceremony of the meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries, a ceremony was held to transfer the powers of the temporary chairmanship of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the National Commission for UNESCO of Turkmenistan.

The speakers, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, Acting Director of the UNESCO Regional Office Amir Pirich, welcoming the participants of the meeting, expressed confidence in its practical significance in promoting the world and preserving the tangible and intangible cultural values ​​of the Turkic peoples.

During the meeting, our country’s commitment to the ideas and values ​​of UNESCO was stated, the main directions of large-scale work carried out in the country to preserve and popularize historical, cultural and natural monuments, to enrich the World Heritage List, and to develop a fruitful partnership with UNESCO were highlighted.

Next, a panel discussion began on the possibilities of cooperation between the TURKSOY member states within the framework of UNESCO.

At the meeting, confidence was expressed that increasing the number of annual meetings of the National Commissions for the Identification and Protection of Cultural Heritage will make the work more effective.

Then the work of the forum continued in the framework of 4 seminars, where Turkmenistan’s support for programs and projects implemented by UNESCO on the protection of world cultural, natural heritage, intangible cultural heritage and the possibility of cooperation were discussed, and proposals and recommendations of participants in this direction were heard.

During the seminars, participants were informed about the practical steps being taken to include in the UNESCO World Heritage List monuments located along the main routes of the Great Silk Road between such large ancient Turkmen cities as Dehistan, Nisa, Merv, Serakhs, Amul, Kunyaurgench.

Those gathered expressed sincere gratitude to the Turkmen side for organizing the current forum, and also, noting the importance of multilateral cooperation on the UNESCO platform, discussed issues related to the state of cultural heritage and future joint work.

Then the Final Document was adopted, which reflected the decisions of the 10th meeting of the National Commissions of the TURKSOY member countries for UNESCO and expressed readiness for further multilateral cooperation.