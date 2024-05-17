Become Aesthetics Clinic Fulfills Expansion Plans with New Clinics in Singapore

Singapore’s trusted name in aesthetics medicine brings its services closer to its clients with new clinic locations.

Become Aesthetics Clinic is committed to delivering exceptional results through personalized care, state-of-the-art technology, and a focus on client satisfaction.” — Dr. Ian Tan

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Become Aesthetics Clinic, a leading name in the city-state’s aesthetics industry, is delighted to announce its three new clinic locations, which officially opened last 2023. This expansion is in line with the Become Aesthetics’ ongoing commitment to make high-quality aesthetic treatments more accessible to individuals seeking to enhance their beauty and confidence.

These new clinics are located in Dhoby Gaut, City Hall, and Tampines, which are all accessible via car, MRT and bus. They are also in close proximity to strategic drop-off points, such as Plaza Singapura, Capitol Singapore, and Tampines 1 Shopping Mall.

State-of-the-art facilities in new clinic locations

The new clinics feature state-of-the-art facilities equipped with the latest advancements in aesthetic technology, ensuring that clients receive safe, effective, and cutting-edge treatments. Become Aesthetics Clinic’s team of experienced medical professionals will continue to provide personalized care and support, guiding clients through their aesthetic journey with professionalism and compassion.

The opening of new clinic locations comes at a time of increasing interest in aesthetic treatments as individuals seek safe and effective ways to enhance their appearance and boost their self-esteem. With its focus on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, Become Aesthetics Clinic is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the aesthetics market in Singapore and beyond.

Pico-laser at the forefront

Known for its dedication to delivering natural-looking results and unparalleled patient satisfaction, Become Aesthetics Clinic offers Pico Laser treatments tailored to address a wide range of aesthetic concerns, including pigmentation, acne scars, sun damage, fine lines, and even tattoo removal.

Pico Laser technology represents the pinnacle of innovation in laser-based treatments, offering unparalleled precision, efficacy, and safety. With ultra-short pulses measured in picoseconds, Pico Laser targets pigment irregularities, scars, fine lines, and other skin imperfections with remarkable efficiency and minimal discomfort.

The go-to for all kinds of aesthetic treatments

With its expansion, Become Aesthetics Singapore aims to further solidify its reputation as the go-to destination for individuals seeking top-notch aesthetic treatments in Singapore. By combining advanced technology, artistic skill, and a commitment to client satisfaction, Become Aesthetics Clinic remains a leader in Singapore’s aesthetic industry, setting the standard for excellence in care and results.

About Become Aesthetics Clinic

Become Aesthetics Singapore is recognized as one of the most reputable aesthetic clinics in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic treatments to help individuals enhance their natural beauty and confidence. With several locations across Singapore, Become Aesthetics Clinic is committed to delivering exceptional results through personalized care, state-of-the-art technology, and a focus on client satisfaction.

For more media information

https://becomeaesthetics.com.sg