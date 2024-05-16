SoHum Garden Club Flower Show This Sunday

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Garden Club:

Entering a bouquet in the youth Flower Show at the Weott event in 2019.

The 71st annual flower show presented by Southern Humboldt Garden Club takes place at Agnes J. Johnson Charter School in Weott. This is a free, fun-filled event for the whole family.

Everyone is invited to enter single flowers, arrangements, or potted plants on Sunday, May 19th, between 8:30-10:30. Kids can attend a workshop during this time and make a flower arrangement to enter before 10:30. While the entries are being judged, you can visit the school’s garden, browse the Vendors Fair, and take a walk in Humboldt Redwoods State Park.

Even if you didn’t enter the flower show, everyone is invited to come and see the beautiful flowers! We have an amazing Opportunity Drawing raffle with wonderful prizes donated by local businesses. The money raised from the drawing is used to fund scholarships to graduating seniors at our local high schools.

For more information about the flower show or to request a flower show schedule, contact D’Ann Teasley at (707) 834-4384 or email Margie Plant, [email protected]

See you among the flowers!

Free Admission and open to the public from 1-5 p.m