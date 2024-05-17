King Range Fire Campout this Weekend

Press release from the Friends of the Lost Coast:

Exploring fire history and fuels management in King Range National Conservation Area, the King Range Fire campout is this weekend, May 17-19. Presented by Friends of the Lost Coast and the Bureau of Land Management, in partnership with Environmental Protection Information Center and Institute for Sustainable Forestry, this free event includes group camping at Tolkan Campground, plus a variety of activities and outings throughout the weekend.



On Saturday, May 18 tour Paradise Ridge to see recent fuels and fire prevention work and discuss King Range fire history and future fuels management plans with BLM forester, Marissa Vossmer; BLM Forestry Technician, Adam Booth; King Range Fire Chief, Angus Chambers; and CalFire personnel. Meet 10a.m. at a large pullout on Paradise Ridge Rd., 0.6mi from the Shelter Cove Rd junction. On Sunday, May 19 hike Buck Creek Trail with BLM staff, local fire personnel, and ecology experts to see natural fire recovery in the aftermath of the 2015 Horse fire in the wilderness, plus magnificent coastal views. Meet 10a.m. at Tolkan Campground on King Peak Rd for this outing. 4WD vehicles are recommended for both field trips; with limited 4WD carpooling available. Advance registration is required for all King Range Fire Campout activities. To register, email [email protected] and for more information visit www.lostcoast.org.