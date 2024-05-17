Final Phase Traffic Change Planned for 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A traffic change is planned for Monday, May 20, 2024, as part of the final phase of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project in Sioux Falls. This traffic change is another step toward a full conversion to the DDI configuration. The traffic changes will create a more simplified DDI configuration with one lane in each direction over the bridge. All lanes of the DDI will open at the end of June.

Eastbound traffic will remain in its current configuration while westbound traffic will be diverted to the south side of 41st Street starting at the east end of the bridge. Traffic will then move back to the north side of 41st Street at the west end of the bridge. Traffic will be maintained for one lane in each direction on either side of the bridge. All on-ramps and off-ramps will be open except for the westbound traffic on the northbound off-ramp.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, very slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic conditions during the closure.

Project Resources: For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

DDI Educational Open House: The public is invited to an educational open house to learn about the DDI. The open house will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the former Verizon store at The Empire Mall, located at 5000 W. Empire Pl. Information about how to navigate the DDI and a walkable demonstration mat will be available. The project team will be available to answer questions.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

