Ms. Katherine (Kat) Rummell named Montgomery County Chair for Dedication of Col William Barrett Travis Alamo Letter

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Texans changed who was ruling over them.

DALLAS, TX, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 17, 2024 The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce Ms. Kat Rummell, an executive with Productioneered Parts, as the Alamo Letter Chair for Montgomery County, Texas. Kat is a graduate of Oklahoma City University and has been active in Texas politics and the National Rifle Association, for many years.

On Veterans Day 2023, the Alamo Letter Society launched with the following Mission Statement: “To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.”

2024 marks 188 years since General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna started marching his army to Texas from Mexico. Three Mexican states, including Texas, were in rebellion. The General soon learned that Texans who value liberty and freedom would defend their family, their land, their property, and their sacred honor, with their lives.

The dedication of the 203 pound bronze Col. William Barrett Travis, “Victory or Death” Alamo Plaque at the Montgomery County Courthouse will be an historic day for Conroe. As one of the oldest towns in Texas, Montgomery began as a trading post in 1826. It was the 3rd county formed under the Republic of Texas. And, it is the birthplace of the Texas Lone Star Flag.

Montgomery County Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley prepared a resolution to be entered in Commissioners Court on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 to dedicate the addition of the plaque to the courthouse grounds in Conroe. “The proud legacy of the men who fought for Texas Independence is immortalized in this impactful letter. Those with a deep understanding of just how serious and desperate things are for the men barricaded at the Alamo will undeniably find themselves impressed by this letter.” states Commissioner Riley.

“We are blessed to be one of the first counties in Texas to receive this coveted plaque, thanks to the generosity of Patrick Starley the plaque donor. “ said Ms. Rummell. Patrick Starley is a graduate of the University of Texas and a managing partner at Legacy Star Capital in Austin, Texas.

The Alamo letter was written on February 24, 1836, and heroically dispatched through the Mexican Army to General Sam Houston by Captain Albert Martin. Only 220 words long, many Texans and other Freedom-loving people around the world hold it in the same high esteem as the U.S. Constitution and the Magna Carta. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

The originator of this idea is 13-year-old Texas school girl, Slone McNutt, who was studying Texas history at the Hockaday School of Dallas. In January of 2023, she visited the Alamo with her family. They were looking at the historic 220-word William Barrett Travis's "Victory or Death" letter on a bronze plaque on the lawn in front of the Alamo chapel. 7th-grade daughter Slone said to her father, Lee William “Bill” McNutt, "Daddy, why aren't these plaques with the famous letter all over Texas? Why do people have to travel to the Alamo to see this plaque.” Her question was the reason for the start of this effort. An idea and an organization were born.

McNutt recruited his longtime University Park neighbor and fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick from Rockwall, who currently serves as the District Director for Texas Senator Bob Hall, to aid in the birth of the organization.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little, the first county in Texas to dedicate their Alamo Plaque on February 23, 2024 said “The dedication of each plaque puts a historic stake down as we recognized our history and defend the principles of Texas, principles of liberty and independence! Due to the hard work of Mr. Bill McNutt, Senator’s Hall and Birdwell and other patriots this plaque will come to every county in the Lone Star State. .”

“Travis Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor and self-sacrifice. Travis’ sacrifice at the Alamo is the bedrock of Texas values.” said Founding board member Rosser Newton.

The Alamo Letter Society is recruiting a single Chairperson in each County to serve as a third co-chair with Rosser Newton and Bill McNutt. Each County Chair will work with the local County Judge and County Commissioners to secure a site for the plaque either inside the Courthouse or on the Courthouse grounds.

“Working with County Judge Mark Keough and County Commissioners Walker, Riley, Noack, and Gray will be a joy” said Kat Rummell. “In fact, Commissioner Matt Gray is an 8th generation Texan! “

The following Counties have already dedicate their plaques.

- Ellis County: County Judge Todd Little, Chair

- Van Zandt County: Dwayne "Doc" Collins, Chair

- Nueces County, Mr. Harry Chester, Chair

- Hood County Dedication, County Judge Ron Massingill, Chair

“To have a great defender of the Second Amendment to our Constitution as our Chair in this county of nearly 700,000 people is a great thing for our Alamo Letter Society.” said Slone McNutt, the originator of the Alamo Letter idea.

"The spirit of the Alamo letter has been carried by all subsequent generations of Texas fighting men to every battlefield from Gettysburg, to Omaha Beach, from the Battle of the Somme to Iwo Jima. The Texas solider always finds a way forward.“ John Vick, President, Alamo Letter Society 501 C 3.

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans and future generations, of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large 110 pound bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. www.alamoletter.com

