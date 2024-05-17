Delabs Games Rumble Racing Star Unveils Exciting "Race for Riches" Event in Ladybug’s Journey Part 2
Delabs Games is thrilled to introduce "Ladybug’s Journey Part 2: Race for Riches" in Rumble Racing StarSEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delabs Games is thrilled to announce the launch of "Ladybug’s Journey Part 2: Race for Riches," a special Play-to-Airdrop event in Rumble Racing Star where participants race to win incredible prizes. The update also introduces a new driver, Unicorn Lee, and three new lawnmower karts.
From May 16th to July 16th, players can participate in the "Race for Riches" event, offering bountiful rewards. The $100,000 USDC prize pool will be distributed among the top 100 players on the leaderboard, and $GAME airdrops will be awarded to the top 80% of players based on their leaderboard percentile.
There are many ways to earn BTC points. First, participate in various race modes in Rumble Racing Star; finishing in the top three provides a 50% bonus, and finishing first gives an additional 50% bonus, totaling a 100% bonus, though each race mode has a daily limit for earning BTC points, players can continue racing beyond this limit without earning additional points.
Second, equip different items to receive bonus BTC points; higher-grade items yield more points and can be acquired through in-game activities, Gacha boxes, or by holding a Platinum or Golden pass.
Finally, special items provide percentage boosts to BTC points earned; combining Mileage levels, various passes, or tickets can significantly increase points, with a combination of the Platinum Pass, Golden Pass, Delabs Adventure Pass, and Mileage Level 1 resulting in a total boost of 81%.
This update introduces Unicorn Lee, the latest master-level driver, embodying the captivating essence of a mythical unicorn. Upon activating their special skill, Lee summons a majestic horse to ride, granting enhanced top speed and acceleration. Furthermore, this skill possesses the ability to immobilize all adversaries ahead, bringing them to a sudden halt.
The update also features three new legendary-tier lawnmower karts: Unicoupe, WILDJEEP, and I.Q.O. Unicoupe complements Unicorn Lee with its winged racehorse design. WILDJEEP is ideal for rough terrains, while I.Q.O (Identified Quirkies Object) takes on the mysterious form of a round spaceship.
Rumble Racing Star is a multiplayer racing game where players compete using lawnmowers against opponents worldwide. The mobile version offers an optimized user interface and dynamic tracks and karts, providing a unique and entertaining experience.
For more details about Rumble Racing Star, follow us on Twitter and Discord.
