MPD Arrests Suspect for Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man involved in a fatal shooting.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult male shooting victim who was unconscious and not breathing in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Dimitrious Tre’von Brown of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Monteze Morton of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24043422

MPD Arrests Suspect for Fatal Shooting in Southeast

