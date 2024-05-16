VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Expands Viewing Options
Film is now available on Apple TV and Kinema, among other platforms.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated relaunch of its award-winning documentary VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD, marking a significant milestone in the film’s journey to reach audiences worldwide.
Originally released in 2021, VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is an uplifting documentary that explores the human element behind Vietnam’s resurgence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Filled with refreshing candor and wit, the film features a new generation of inspiring entrepreneurs whose personal dreams will likely re-energize your own soul.
“Our film has earned top awards at festivals in the United States, including the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2021 Annual Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival, and the People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival,” explained Producer/Director Eladio Arvelo. “We’re excited to resume screenings at film festivals this year and continue expanding our audience reach through additional viewing options.”
For group screenings, VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is now available on Kinema in most territories worldwide. Kinema is a platform that empowers organizations and community leaders to host their own screening events online or in-person, bringing powerful stories to creative and communal spaces while supporting independent filmmakers. To create your own screening event through Kinema, visit https://kinema.com/films/vietnam-fast-forward-gccmay
For individual viewings, VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is now available on Apple TV in English-speaking territories around the globe. Apple TV is the first digital platform to stream our documentary in 4K Ultra HD with 5.1 surround sound, providing a complete cinematic experience for viewers to enjoy on their home theater systems.
Additional efforts planned for the relaunch of VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD include distribution to broadcasters and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) platforms. The film has also been dubbed to Spanish to facilitate its upcoming distribution throughout Latin America.
For a complete list of current and future viewing options, visit https://www.vietnamfastforward.com
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is an independent film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://www.eclecticaspirations.com
Media Contact
Eclectic Aspirations LLC
press@eclecticaspirations.com
Eladio Arvelo
Eclectic Aspirations LLC
email us here