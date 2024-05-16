Encino Cybersecurity Company Celebrates 36th Year in Business
CEO Computers, an Encino, California IT company is making 2024 a celebratory year for partners and clients.
IT companies have to be watchdogs and keep a step ahead of all the bad actors out there.”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Computers, a fixture in Encino, CA since 1988 is announcing their 36th year in business. Over the past three and half decades they have served not only the San Fernando Valley, but all of Los Angeles. As part of the celebration they have launched a revamped website.
— Jamshid Javidi
From its inception, CEO Computers has been geared toward accelerating productivity for its clients as well as providing state-of-the-art protection and cybersecurity for those businesses. At the beginning of this IT journey, before the rise of the Internet, PC networking and security was a much simpler affair. E-commerce and PCI compliance were unheard of. CEO Computers, however, has not only grown with the times and technology but kept two paces ahead.
Jamshid Javidi, founder and president of CEO Computers emphasized the growing importance of IT and cybersecurity. “Our main focus is keeping our clients’ businesses running smoothly. Regular technical issues are one thing but now IT companies have to be watchdogs and keep a step ahead of all the bad actors out there.”
With ever-increasing threats such as ransomware, viruses, hacking and malware, it’s been more important to identify potential threats before they can affect a business. Also, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there has been an increase in working from home. This rise in the remote workforce has opened yet another door to potential threats which companies must address.
Since 1988 CEO Computers has provided a wide range of IT services including Managed IT Services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud-based infrastructure, and office relocations. No other company in the region has the wealth of experience and longevity that CEO Computers has. CEO Computers is committed to delivering innovative and reliable IT solutions to businesses across the region.
Jamshid Javidi
CEO Computers
+1 818-501-2281
jamshid@ceocomputers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
0:02 / 0:55 Encino Cybersecurity IT Company