VirTra Simulated Training: A Closer Look

Intense—immersive—realistic.

VirTra training can put you into dicey situations that result in lethal force, or not. The Utah Attorney General’s Office is proud to employ VIRTRA training. It is realistic training with situations police officers face daily, which are not easy.

It’s an exciting tool that uses giant screens, intense surround sound, and a real-but-disabled handgun. Different situations play out on the screens as the trainee, playing the part of a police officer, moves around and shouts commands—trying to diffuse what’s occurring without using their weapon.

Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

Join us on this Legally Speaking episode as we dive deeper into VirTra training with Will Fowlke, the Training Center Director for the Investigations Division.

Listen to the podcast here.

