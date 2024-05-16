ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 59th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, May 16th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 30 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

“We take immense pride in welcoming our latest class of community supervision officers. These officers are thoroughly prepared and poised to serve their communities. Their eight-week training, filled with rigorous challenges, has laid a solid foundation for a secure and impactful career in community supervision. It's a source of pride and honor to have them join our esteemed ranks,” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader Myracle Scott delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:

“To our training instructors, we appreciate you for being a part of our journey, and making such a positive impact at the start of our careers… your guidance was necessary, and your genuineness and patience are appreciated.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in these officers' careers. DCS looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and the organization.

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Jelisa Goosby - Paulding Circuit

Team Competition Award: Yellow Team - Cheryl Luna (Southern), Joshua Mangar (Gwinnett), Adrian McClellan (Middle), Cody Minnis (Ocmulgee), Ayanna Mitchell (Tifton), Manessah Molina (Mountain)

Firearms (Top Gun) Award: Cody Minnis - Ocmulgee Circuit

Physical Fitness Award: Deondre Linton - Coweta Circuit

Leadership Award: Myracle Scott - Bell-Forsyth Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award: Cory Brittian - ESP Unit

Class President - Myracle Scott - Bell-Forsyth Circuit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Jesse Davis - Ogeechee Circuit

Wesley Duncan - Cherokee Circuit

Patrick Foreman - Gwinnett Circuit

Vonteresia Foster - Southwestern Circuit

Jelisa Goosby - Paulding Circuit

Israel Guardado - Ogeechee Circuit

Steven Harris - Atlantic Circuit

Kendall Humphrey - Clayton Circuit

Stephanie Kemp - Mountain Circuit

Deondre Linton - Coweta Circuit

Cheryl Luna - Southern Circuit

Joshua Mangar - Gwinnett Circuit

Adrian McClellan - Middle Circuit

Cody Minnis - Ocmulgee Circuit

Ayanna Mitchell - Tifton Circuit

Manessah Molina - Mountain Circuit

Brian Moten - Dublin Circuit

My Nguyen - Augusta Circuit

Aijalon Rawls - Clayton Circuit

Janaya Reeves - Eastern Circuit

Claudia Roman Ruiz - Atlantic Circuit

Fedelene Sanon - Stone Mountain Circuit

Myracle Scott - Bell-Forsyth Circuit

Natasha Sparkman - Alcovy Circuit

Jasmine Taylor - Coweta Circuit

Bruce Temmis - Macon Circuit

Gendron Thompson - Atlanta Circuit

Jhaneel Thompson - Dekalb County Misdemeanor Probation

Alexis Watts - Henry County Misdemeanor Probation

Tucker White - Lookout Mountain Circuit

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.