153rd Airlift Wing Responds to a Suspicious Package

By Wyoming National Guard Public Affairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Security forces responded to a suspicious package at the front gate of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 13, 2024.

First responders confirmed the suspicious package contained flammable materials. It was determined to be an authorized shipment and not a threat to the installation.

“We take all threats seriously and the safety of our members and our community is my upmost priority, and I am relieved that the threat is no longer active,” said Col. Barry Deibert, Commander of the 153 AW. “Again, I am thankful to all the response personnel for their skilled response and professionalism in ensuring our safety.”

