Wyoming Military Department Announces Administrative Rule Updates

ROPOSED RULES OPEN FOR COMMENT

The Wyoming Military Department has filed a Notice of Intent to adopt Chapter 9: Reenlistment and Extension Bonus Program pursuant to Wyo. Sess. Laws Ch. 29, § 3.

Copies of the proposed rules are available at rules.wyo.gov using the Advanced Search for proposed rules.

Public comments may be submitted through the Rules System using the “Provide Public Comment” link. The public comment period closes June 29, 2026.