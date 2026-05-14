Wyoming Military Department Announces Administrative Rule Updates
ROPOSED RULES OPEN FOR COMMENT
Copies of the proposed rules are available at rules.wyo.gov using the Advanced Search for proposed rules.
Public comments may be submitted through the Rules System using the “Provide Public Comment” link. The public comment period closes June 29, 2026.
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