Wyoming National Guard marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month with SAPR 5K

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720333295053

Wyoming National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Soldiers, Airmen, families and community members gathered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 11, 2026, at Lions Park to take part in the Wyoming National Guard’s annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5K walk, run and ruck.

The event, held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, focused on raising awareness, supporting survivors and encouraging prevention across the force and the community.

Participants followed a new route starting near the softball fields and moved through the park together. Some ran for time. Others walked with family, friends and even their dogs. The goal was simple: Show up and stand together.

“Today we are gathered to recognize the month of Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Wyoming National Guard Principal Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Michael Fields. “Education, empowerment and prevention is our focus to eliminate sexual violence.”

The event was open to Army and Air National Guard members, along with the public. Kids played at activity stations after the run, while community partners shared information and resources. Water, lemonade and small giveaways added to the event, but the message remained serious.

Leaders say the effort goes beyond one event.

“Wyoming National Guard is committed to eliminating incidents of sexual assault by focusing on prevention, education, victim-centered support and accountability,” according to SAPR program guidance.

The Wyoming National Guard provides both restricted and unrestricted reporting options. Sexual assault response coordinators and victim advocates are available at all times to support those who need help.

Recent data shows a decline in unrestricted reports, with no cases reported so far in fiscal year 2026. Leaders stress that continued awareness, trust and education are key to keeping that trend moving in the right direction.

Fields said support from leaders and the community plays a major role.

“I want to thank the community and military command teams for their support and commitment to providing a safe environment for all,” he said.

As Sexual Assault Awareness Month continues, leaders encourage people to stay involved, look out for one another and take action when it matters most.

Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff, emphasized the importance of leadership engagement in prevention efforts.

“I want to thank this team for everything they do when it comes to prevention, education and empowering victims of sexual assault,” Mulberry said. “Our numbers in the Wyoming National Guard continue to go down every year, and that is something we should be proud of, but we still have work to do.”

Mulberry also stressed the role individuals play in prevention both on and off duty.

“My ask is that you continue to be good wingmen and good battle buddies, not just in uniform but outside of it,” she said. “Look out for one another and step in when something is going in the wrong direction.”

A participant gives a thumbs up while running during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5K at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard and their families participated to show unity and support. “Look out for one another,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

Brig. Gen. Michell Mulberry, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff, speaks to participants during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness event at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard, along with their families, gathered to support prevention efforts. “Be good wingmen and good battle buddies, not just in uniform but outside of it,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

A participant gestures toward the camera while running during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5K at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard and their families took part to reinforce awareness and accountability. “Intervene when something is going south,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

A participant carries a rucksack during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness event at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard and their families participated in multiple ways to support the mission. “There is no wrong door to get help,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

Participants stand near a Safe Helpline banner during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response awareness event at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard and their families had access to resources and support information. “These teams will get you the help you need,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

Brig. Gen. Michell Mulberry, Wyoming National Guard director of the joint staff, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, right, present an award during a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5K at Lions Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., April 11, 2026. Members of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard and their families gathered to recognize top finishers and participation. “This is something we should be proud of, but we still have work to do,” Mulberry said. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)