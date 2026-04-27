Wyoming Veterans Commission announces upcoming vacancies

Wyoming National Guard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Commission will have five commissioner vacancies effective June 30, 2026, with openings across multiple judicial districts in the state.

Vacancies are anticipated in the Second Judicial District (Albany and Carbon counties), Fifth Judicial District (Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie counties), Sixth Judicial District (Campbell, Crook and Weston counties), Seventh Judicial District (Natrona County), and Eighth Judicial District (Converse, Goshen, Niobrara and Platte counties).

Individuals interested in serving are encouraged to apply through the Wyoming Governor’s Office using the application process outlined on the Boards and Commissions webpage at https://governor.wyo.gov/ state-government/boards- commissions. All applications must be submitted directly to the Governor’s Office. Positions will remain open until filled.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission advises the governor and the Wyoming Legislature on state and federal veterans benefits. The commission also provides oversight of several programs and facilities, including the state veterans services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, the Highly Rural Transportation Program, the Wyoming Veterans Museum and the Wyoming National Guard Museum.

The commission meets quarterly, or as needed, to address issues impacting Wyoming veterans and their families.

For more information about the Wyoming Veterans Commission, visit http://vets.wyo.gov. Questions regarding the vacancies may be directed to the commission at 307-777-8152.