Xia Baolong visits Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, May 16 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, today visited the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to learn of the latest developments regarding its construction.

Today is the fourth day of Director Xia’s visit to Macao. He arrived on Monday (13 May).

Prior to visiting the Cooperation Zone, Mr Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, took tea in the morning with patriotic and love-for-Macao individuals from the older generation.

Later, Director Xia and the Chief Executive, accompanied by the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, visited Hengqin Port and inspected its one-stop joint services lanes for passenger and commercial vehicles, and its immigration clearance hall for vehicle passengers. The visit aimed to provide a better understanding of the cross-boundary traffic situation and the operational effectiveness of the implemented measures, as well as the convenience of customs clearance for Macao residents.

On arrival in Hengqin, Director Xia went to the Cooperation Zone’s public services centre. Accompanied by the Chairman of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee, Mr Lei Wai Nong, Mr Xia observed the on-site how Macao residents can also enjoy the convenience of multiple Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government services in the Cooperation Zone.

Later in the afternoon, Mr Xia visited the Macao New Neighbourhood project and the Hengqin School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, to see for himself the strategic positioning of the Cooperation Zone as a convenient new space for Macao residents to live, work and pursue education. While there, Director Xia toured the model housing units and supporting facilities in the Macao New Neighbourhood, followed by a visit to the school campus and various teaching facilities.

Director Xia subsequently visited two Macao enterprises with a presence in the Cooperation Zone. He listened to representatives from those enterprises as they shared information about their successful experiences in seizing opportunities from the Cooperation Zone and for business expansion.

Director Xia returned to Macao in the evening and will continue his visit in Macao tomorrow.