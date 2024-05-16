MEDIA ADVISORY: Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday
May 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida will be honored Saturday at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Tallahassee. The ceremony will honor the inductees for 2024.
The 2024 inductees are:
Mark C. Bohne – Riviera Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Michael F. Joyner – Monticello Police Department, Jefferson County and Citrus County Sheriff’s Offices
René G. Landa – City of Miami, Key Biscayne and South Miami Police Departments
Don R. Moreland – Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel A. Smith – Florida Highway Patrol, Coral Gables Police Department
What: The Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Who: FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass will preside over the ceremony
When: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Where: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Address: 2331 Phillips Road, Tallahassee
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Florida Channel’s website at https://thefloridachannel.org/.
The Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame was created by the 2014 Florida Legislature to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.
