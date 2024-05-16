MEDIA ADVISORY: Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Saturday

May 16, 2023TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida will be honored Saturday at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Tallahassee. The ceremony will honor the inductees for 2024.– Riviera Beach Police Department and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office– Monticello Police Department, Jefferson County and Citrus County Sheriff’s Offices– City of Miami, Key Biscayne and South Miami Police Departments– Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office– Florida Highway Patrol, Coral Gables Police DepartmentThe Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyFDLE Commissioner Mark Glass will preside over the ceremonySaturday, May 18, 202411:00 a.m.Florida Department of Law Enforcement2331 Phillips Road, TallahasseeThe ceremony will be livestreamed on the Florida Channel’s website at https://thefloridachannel.org/



The Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame was created by the 2014 Florida Legislature to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.

FDLE Office of Public Information(850) 410-7001