Homeless Veteran Housing is Now Available
Jamboree Housing to hold event May 22 sharing info and resourcesSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Are you or do you know a veteran currently experiencing homelessness? Housing is available, and we can help!
That’s the message from nonprofit housing developer Jamboree Housing Corporation, who will hold an outreach event for case managers, outreach workers and other non-profit organizations working with veteran homelessness on May 22nd from 10am – 2pm. This event is designed to match potential residents with the resources they need to become housing ready.
This will include a VASH (HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing) eligibility screening and an opportunity to tour Heroes Landing, an existing Jamboree property dedicated to housing formerly homeless veterans.
Recent counts show more than 150 vets experiencing homelessness in Orange County, but only a handful are actually on the list for the County’s Coordinated Entry System (CES), which channels and matches all housing opportunities for homeless individuals.
This summer, Jamboree will open Estrella Springs, a brand new property in Santa Ana at 1108 North Harbor Blvd., with 38 apartment homes set aside for veterans. Spaces are available for vets who are document-ready and on the CES list!
The event will bring together a range of veteran and other support organizations to provide information and resources to get veterans who are experiencing homelessness housing ready.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10am – 2pm
WHERE: The event will be held at Jamboree’s flagship property for formerly homeless veterans, Heroes Landing, at 3312 West First Street in Santa Ana. Parking available at the adjacent Hoa Nghiem Buddhist Meditation Center.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
Veterans Administration (VA)
VA Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC)
1736 Family Crisis Center
Volunteers of America
County Coordinated Entry System (CES)
