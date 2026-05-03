Stroke Awareness Foundation AbilityPath

Stroke Awareness Foundation Announces Merger with AbilityPath Strategic partnership will strengthen ongoing stroke patient care

Our mission remains unchanged—to improve stroke outcomes—but now, through this partnership, we can pair critical education and awareness with recovery and long-term support” — Bill Baron, Stroke Awareness Foundation Board Member

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At its 15th annual Fight Stroke Walk, the Stroke Awareness Foundation (SAF) announced a transformative new milestone: a permanent collaboration with AbilityPath , a respected local nonprofit. This partnership launches Stroke Awareness & Recovery, an enhanced program within AbilityPath.This strategic alliance unites SAF’s long-standing leadership in stroke education and awareness with AbilityPath’s recovery, therapy, and rehabilitation services. Together, the organizations will strengthen the full continuum of care for stroke survivors and their families—from early recognition and rapid emergency response to rehabilitation, reintegration, and long-term recovery.“We are thrilled to bring our missions together in such a meaningful way,” said SAF Executive Director Noemi Conway, who will continue to lead the program within AbilityPath. “This partnership creates a powerful framework for recovery and long-term support—connecting SAF’s trusted community presence in stroke education with AbilityPath’s rehabilitation and recovery services for stroke and brain injury.”AbilityPath CEO Bryan Neider emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “The Stroke Awareness Foundation has played a vital role in improving stroke outcomes through exceptional public outreach and a steadfast commitment to ensuring patients receive immediate, appropriate care. We are proud to extend that impact by pairing it with rehabilitation and long-term recovery services.”A key component of the integration is the expansion of SAF’s education and awareness efforts through AbilityPath’s REACH program, which provides structured community-based rehabilitation and caregiver support for stroke and brain injury survivors.The partnership also significantly broadens the geographic reach of services. While SAF has historically served Santa Clara County, AbilityPath operates across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and beyond—expanding access to vital resources for individuals and families affected by stroke throughout the region.“‘Better Together’ has become my new favorite phrase,” said longtime SAF Board Member Bill Baron, who has served the organization for 23 years. “Our mission remains unchanged—to improve stroke outcomes—but now, through this partnership, we can pair critical education and awareness with recovery and long-term support. It’s a more powerful purpose, delivered with greater efficiency and impact—exactly what our community needs and what our generous supporters deserve.”As part of the transition, SAF will integrate into AbilityPath as Stroke Awareness & Recovery. SAF’s Board of Directors will become an Advisory Board to the AbilityPath Board of Directors, continuing to guide stroke-related initiatives, care strategies, and public health advocacy, particularly within diverse communities. The Advisory Board will also oversee the annual Fight Stroke Walk, which will remain a cornerstone fundraising and awareness event under the new organization. Full integration is expected to be completed this summer.For SAF co-founder and Board Member Chuck Toeniskoetter , the partnership represents a deeply personal and meaningful milestone. His own stroke 25 years ago inspired the creation of the Stroke Awareness Foundation alongside fellow founders Pat Dando and Chuck Hoffman.“My recovery depended on having someone nearby who understood the urgency of getting me to the right treatment center,” Toeniskoetter reflected. “It is incredibly rewarding to see how far we’ve come in improving stroke outcomes in Santa Clara County—and even more so to know that this progress will continue and expand through our partnership with AbilityPath. I couldn’t be prouder.”About AbilityPathAbilityPath has been a cornerstone of our community for over 100 years, providing a lifespan of support services to people with disabilities in the greater Bay Area. Our mission is celebrating neurodiversity and empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through innovative, inclusive programs and community partnerships. With educational, therapeutic, vocational, and family support services, we are distinctive in providing support to individuals throughout their lifetimes. To learn more, visit abilitypath.org.About Stroke Awareness Foundation (SAF)Founded in 2002, the San Jose-based Stroke Awareness Foundation (SAF) is dedicated to saving lives and improving health outcomes in Santa Clara County. SAF is committed to stroke education, awareness, and advocacy by educating the public on recognizing stroke symptoms—including the "BE FAST" message—and the importance of acting quickly. The foundation partners with local hospitals to strengthen stroke center certification, improve paramedic protocols, and ensure that 100% of donated funds stay within the community to advance health equity and improve post-stroke recovery.MEDIA CONTACTBrenna Bolger | 408.838.6673 | brenna_bolger@prxdigital.com

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