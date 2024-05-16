Former NFL Star Vernon Davis to Publish Memoir "Playing Ball"

Vernon Davis discusses how he changed his mindset, his football career, and his life in upcoming memoir. Former NFL star Vernon Davis is set to publish his memoir, "Playing Ball."

The book recalls the hard-won lessons that paved the Super Bowl champion's path to success.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL superstar Vernon Davis is set to publish a memoir documenting the life lessons from his journey to the Super Bowl and beyond.

"Playing Ball" will delve into Davis’s astonishing career, from winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016 to reinventing himself as an actor and producer. It will also recall the hard-won lessons – including Coach Mike Singletary’s infamous “me-myself-and-I attitude” press conference – that paved Davis's path to success.

The announcement of the memoir, to be published on August 20 by Kensington Publishing Corp, comes during the star’s first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Weaving personal reflections with frank, real-world advice, this book is more than a memoir. It’s an eye-opening exploration of what winning – on the field and beyond – really means,” said Davis. “In the book, I rewind the tape to reflect on my career and competitive spirit – and the insights about teamwork, leadership, and responsibility that came in the aftermath of Coach Singletary’s press conference, spurring me to transform my life for the better.”

Fittingly, Coach Singletary wrote the book's introduction.

In October 2008, after a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Davis was put on blast by Coach Singletary in a fiery speech criticizing his “me-myself-and-I attitude.” It proved to be the turning point in Davis’s career, and the inspiration for him to change his mindset, his playing, and his life.

At the time, Davis was a young, talented player who had been selected by the 49ers with the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, one of the highest draft positions for a tight end in NFL history. He played his first 10 seasons with the team, which included a 2013 Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens in a 34-31 heartbreaker, where he recorded six catches for 104 yards.

In 2015, he was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50 with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Davis landed a crucial downfield block in the game and sprung teammate C.J. Anderson for a key 34-yard run that helped the Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

Davis played his final four NFL seasons with his hometown Washington Commanders, before retiring during a Super Bowl commercial in 2020.

“After such a long journey and football career, I learned that life is about much more than me. It’s about helping others and inspiring people to be the best versions of themselves. I did that by showing resilience, determination, stamina, and by giving everything I had to give to challenge myself to succeed,” Davis writes in the book.

He goes on to say, “I also surrounded myself with positive, like-minded people, and I strongly encourage young people today to do the same.”

Today, Davis is deeply involved in his new passion: acting and producing feature films. In the past two years alone, Davis has filmed nearly 40 projects with the likes of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Thomas Mann, and Rosa Salazar, among others. Last summer, he played a serial killer and the lone antagonist opposite Morgan Freeman in "The Ritual Killer." Most recently, he joined the cast of Destry Allyn Spielberg’s apocalyptic thriller "Don’t Feed the Children" co-starring Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery.

On the other side of the camera, Davis has founded two production companies -- Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions.

Aside from making movies, Davis has also found success in the recording studio. Last year, he dropped his debut rap album “Showtime” under the stage name Vern, in collaboration with fellow D.C. native and multi-platinum music producer Tone P.

"Playing Ball" will be available in hardcover ($28) and Kindle ($14.28), and can be pre-ordered online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Hudson Bookseller, Books-A-Million, Target, and Walmart.