REGENERATE-OWNED COMPANY, NAMED “CLEANTECH START-UP OF THE YEAR” AND “GLOBAL START-UP OF THE YEAR” AT THE 2024 EAST OF ENGLAND START-UP AWARDS
“Winning these awards is not just a milestone for Ever Resource, but a validation of our mission to redefine the recycling industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge-based technology start-up Ever Resource, wholly owned by Regenerate Technology Global, has been crowned “Cleantech Start-Up of the Year” and “Global Start-Up of the Year” at the 2024 East of England Start-Up Awards.
Ever Resource, whose technology spun out of the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy at the University of Cambridge, is a circular economy innovator. The company is revolutionising critical metals by upcycling waste batteries – this involves producing materials, from waste, which outperform the original. Ever Resource’s flagship technology, REGENERATE®, reduces the carbon footprint of lead battery recycling and cuts waste, while improving the energy density of batteries.
Dr Athan Fox, founder of Ever Resource and Chief Technology Officer at Regenerate Technology Global said: “Winning these awards is not just a milestone for Ever Resource, but a validation of our mission to redefine the recycling industry. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who have relentlessly pursued excellence. These awards motivate us to continue driving innovation and sustainable practices in the circular economy.”
The UK Start-Up Awards were established to highlight the success of start-ups across ten UK nations and regions, including the East of England, and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.
The awards are supported nationally by Starling Bank, Airwallex, Chime Agency, Development Bank of Wales, EvaBuild, ForrestBrown, GiftRound, GS1 UK, Join Talent, OVHcloud, Project Simply, ScoreApp, SFC Capital and Welsh Government. Harriet Rees, CIO at Starling Bank says: “Turning an idea into a successful business takes a lot of courage and dedication. Congratulations to Ever Resource on winning their category in the East of England and making it to this year’s UK national final. Start-ups need certainty to plan ahead. It’s great to see so many thrive, especially in these challenging economic times.”
Nearly 70,000 new firms were created in the East of England in 2023 and according to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the awards, this demonstrates the growing importance of entrepreneurs to the regional economy. “All of the winners have demonstrated that they deserve to win their categories and I’m looking forward to having the ‘best of the best’ from the East of England competing at the UK final later this year,” declared Professor Jones-Evans.
As a regional winner in their category, Ever Resource will now progress to the UK Start-Up Awards final being held at Ideas Fest on September 12th, dubbed ‘the Glastonbury for Entrepreneurs’.
Dr. David Batstone, CEO and Board Chair of Regenerate Technology Global, underscores how the research and development work of Ever Resource lies at the heart of his international company. “I am so impressed how consistently innovative are the Ever Resource who investigate new pathways for reinventing battery materials. We are so proud that they are being recognized internationally for their work in the clean-tech sector.”
EDITOR NOTES
UK Start-Up Awards
The UK Start-Up Awards is run by the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards (an established programme nationally receiving thousands of applications annually and the UK Fast Growth 50 Index (which recognises the fastest growing firms across the nations and regions of the UK).
The UK Start-Up Awards recognises the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service. There are over 30 categories that can be entered ranging from consumer products to mobile technologies to social enterprises, demonstrating the depth and variety of entrepreneurial talent in the UK
After extending across the whole of the United Kingdom last year, all of the category winners from each ten nations and regions at the UK national final on September 12th, 2024 at Ideas Fest (www.ideasfest.uk)
Full details of all of the category winners can be found at www.startupawards.uk
