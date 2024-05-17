$1 Trillion Menopause Market Is Being Met Through Award-Winning Sleep Tech Brand Lusomé & New Podcast The Sweaty Pillow
For years menopausal women have not received the support they need. That is why I’ve dedicated my life’s work to providing these women the support they need to thrive and live fulfilling lives.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep disturbances and night sweats are two of the most reported complaints of menopause. The consequences of inadequate sleep extend beyond mere discomfort; they encompass compromised heart health, a weakened immune system, and susceptibility to depression. Yet, for the 47 million women who annually transition into menopause by the year 2030, enduring nightly bouts of insomnia and night sweats represent a significant missed opportunity not only for the health of 1.2 billion women to reach menopause by 2030 but for the global menopause economy, which has the potential to reach $1 trillion annually.
Lara Smith, a sleep tech innovator and menopause champion, has been devoted to supporting menopausal women for more than a decade. Through her award-winning luxury sleep tech brand Lusomé offering sleep solutions for menopausal women, and now, her recently launched podcast The Sweaty Pillow, Lara is pulling back the covers on the most important resources, evidence-based support, brands, and tools to help improve the lives of women facing menopause.
On her Sweaty Pillow Podcast, Lara speaks with highly renowned experts in the perimenopause and menopause fields. In her latest episode dropping May 16th, she is joined by Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Board-Certified OB/GYN, and one of the most popular menopause experts in the world with over 4 million devoted followers on her various platforms.
Everything is related to menopause…Asthma, headaches, migraines, mental health changes, they all have studies documenting this. And I’m like, no one’s talking about this. So I started talking about it,” states Dr. Haver in her interview with Lara on the Sweaty Pillow Podcast.
That’s exactly how Lara feels. “For years menopausal women have not received the support they need. That is why I’ve dedicated my life’s work to finally providing these women proven products and resources to help ease the journey through menopause."
On the Sweaty Pillow Podcast, listeners will learn from leading innovators and top experts in perimenopause and menopause, including:
Abida Dhukai, Nurse Practitioner at Science & Humans, who discusses Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Emily Wagner, Founder of Micropause, who dives into the shame surrounding menopause in Hollywood, the difficulty of finding a natural treatment for menopause symptoms, and how she took that into her own hands.
Julie Gordon White, CEO of MenoWell, who delves into the overlooked topic of menopause in the workplace.
Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs, who discusses innovation in menopause as it develops as an industry.
Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, Cardiologist and CEO of MyAdesso, who opens our eyes to the heart health crisis women face as they journey through menopause.
Megan Dahlman, renowned Menopause Fitness Guru, who unveils her secret sauce to feeling and looking your best no matter your age and reveals that women can lose up to 20% of their bone density in the first 5-7 years of menopause!
Lara shares her own experience in menopause and has been celebrated for her award-winning sleep tech solutions. Lara often discusses:
How sleep impacts health in menopausal women - Why sleep disturbances due to menopause affect so much more than a good night’s sleep.
Why menopausal women aren’t getting the support they need - Why menopausal women should be careful when it comes to seeking support from their family practitioner.
Smart textiles – What is fact and what is science theatre?
What do menopausal women really need? Lusomé conducted a survey of the customers they have serviced for 10 years and the results will surprise you.
Her sleepwear and sheet solutions for the coveted sleep system.
