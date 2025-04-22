DoodleFace Reinvents the White Board Solving Dry-Erase Problems For Kids

Crayon Board Frog Crayon Board

Finally, a Dry-Erase Alternative Without the Mess: Bold Colors, Big Crayons, and Endless Imagination—No Smudging, No Waste, Just Fun

My daughter didn’t want store-bought art—she wanted to create her own. I realized she needed something she could color and reimagine again and again.” — Darren Coon

HOLLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A father's desire to inspire his daughter's creativity has sparked a breakthrough product that solves a frustration parents and educators everywhere know too well.DoodleFace Wipe-Away Crayon Boards combine the vibrant colors kids love with the erasable convenience parents and teachers have long wished for — without the mess, smudging, or waste of traditional dry-erase markers.DoodleFace, a new American educational supply company, today announced the launch of its patent-pending Wipe-Away Crayon Boards — a sustainable, child-friendly alternative to traditional whiteboards and markers, designed to perform better and last longer."The idea came from a simple moment with my daughter," explains founder Darren Coon. "She told me she didn’t want store-bought pictures on her wall — she wanted to create her own. I realized she needed something she could color and recolor as her imagination evolved."To solve the limitations of messy dry-erase markers, Darren developed a proprietary crayon formula paired with a specially engineered erasable surface. The result? Bold, vibrant artwork that wipes away effortlessly with a damp Eraser Cloth — no sprays, no harsh chemicals, no smudging, no drama.The Crayon Boards are perfect for art and learning, at home or in the classroom! What makes them so special?• Color and Recolor: Use DoodleFace Wipe-Away Crayons for bold, beautiful creations that stay put — no smudging like markers. When you're ready for something new, just wipe clean with a damp Eraser Cloth and start again!• Durable and Kid-Resistant: No cracking, staining, or warping like cheap whiteboards.• Left Hand Solutions: Unlike dry-erase markers that easily smudge, DoodleFace Crayon Boards let left-handed children color and write freely without smudging or wiping away their work.• Easy for Little Hands: Giant-sized crayons make it easier for young children to grasp and use, aiding in their fine motor and hand-eye coordination development.• Eco-Conscious and Non-Toxic: Made from 100% recyclable, non-toxic materials — better for the planet and growing minds.• Real Artistry: Achieve rich color and shading effects that traditional dry-erase markers simply can't match.• Built to Last: Although DoodleFace Crayon Boards cost a little more upfront, they outlast traditional lapboards, making them a smarter investment for families and schools.Available Products:The Crayon Boards are available in six different designs: Frog, Dog, Cat, Bear, Rectangle, and Speech Bubble. They come complete with a 10-Pack of Jumbo Wipe-Away DoodleFace Crayons for only $19.98. Grab them at DoodleFace.org or amazon.com DoodleFace Crayon Boards are proudly made in Upstate New York. Patent Pending.About DoodleFaceFounded in 2024, DoodleFace designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative coloring products that let kids color, play, and wipe away — all from its facility in Holley, New York. DoodleFace products create smiles while solving major challenges for kids, parents, teachers, and the environment.About Darren M. CoonDarren M. Coon is a lifelong entrepreneur, educator, and innovator. He founded TeacherGeek, a leading provider of hands-on STEM education tools used in thousands of schools worldwide, and co-founded Karma Water, the pioneering beverage brand with its signature powder-delivery cap. With a career built on turning creative ideas into successful ventures, Darren is now bringing his passion for innovation and sustainability into DoodleFace – an eco-friendly brand reimagining dry-erase creativity for a new generation.

