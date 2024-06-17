Pari Introduces Natural Entrant to the Non-Alc Category with a Bold Taste, Sweet Twist & Nonna-Approved Ingredients
Pari is my better-for-you, inclusive solution for health-conscious consumers, particularly women, who are looking for a natural option formulated for a sweeter palate.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sober curious movement isn’t going anywhere. What was once limited to Dry January and Sober October is now being observed year-round. Gen Z drinks 20% less than Millennials, while Millennials drink substantially less than Gen X and Boomers did at their age. The problem? Younger generations are still craving something that enables the social connection and celebratory ritual that has traditionally come from drinking alcohol.
That’s exactly why Pari was born. With a name derived from the Italian word meaning “equal” as a nod to the founder’s Italian heritage, the premium, agave-sweetened, zero-proof canned beverage promises the same flavor, experience, and ritual as drinking alcohol without having to worry about the bad stuff. It’s a new-fashioned beverage, raising the bar for a new generation of mindful drinkers: health conscious, social, and high-performing Gen Z and Millennial consumers who want to look and feel their best, just like its founder Alessia Vettese.
Pari’s story dates back two years when Alessia was preparing herself mentally and physically for her first marathon. She became ultra-focused on consuming clean, better-for-you food products, so passionate about her favorite brands that she even angel invested in some, including cult favorites DEUX, Brightland, and Partake Foods.
She also cut back on drinking alcohol and quickly experienced better sleep, focus, mental clarity, and skin. Soon she had cut it out completely. However, she found herself attending friends’ weddings and birthday dinners wondering why the non-alcoholic options were limited to sugary mocktails, sparkling water, and bitter zero-proof beverages. Where were the natural and complex options that actually tasted great? The answer: they didn’t exist. So she created one.
“Pari is my better-for-you, inclusive solution for health-conscious consumers, particularly women, who are looking for a natural option formulated for a sweeter palate. An upgrade to your bar cart, day or night,” says Alessia. “Consuming Pari is a personal investment in your well-being and promotes the idea that moderation should be the aspiration.”
"Non-alc isn't exclusively for the hyper health conscious. It's also about indulgence, which outside of boozy typically means sweet," says Victoria Watters, co-founder of Dry Atlas. "I like to see some brands embracing sweeter profiles, such as Pari's Modern Mule."
Here is what makes Pari a go-to zero-proof option for transforming any occasion:
● Short list of Nonna-approved ingredients. Despite the complex flavor of Pari’s signature drink, it amazingly only has three ingredients: carbonated water, agave syrup, and natural flavor. No need to look up long, confusing ingredient lists.
● Bold, zesty taste. In contrast to zero-proof brands on the market that skew bitter, Pari’s Modern Mule has a sweeter taste profile reminiscent of a familiar favorite, the Moscow Mule. It is already getting major buzz in the dry community for its delicious taste.
● Proprietary flavor. Developed by a world-class formulator, Pari’s proprietary, natural flavor contains ginseng, ginger, and citrus extracts. Every can of Pari is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and kosher.
● Agave-sweetened: Pari’s beverages are sweetened with premium, organic agave syrup from Mexico. Agave is more natural, contains less glucose, and is overall less harmful than sugar. It is also great for brain function and metabolism!
● Great as a mocktail or mixer: Pari is perfect for mixing or enjoying as a standalone beverage, making it a versatile, delicious, and elevated addition to any drinking occasion.
● Supports consumers’ wellness journey: Whether someone is sober, sober curious or simply more mindful about their drinking habits, Pari is there to accompany them during girls’ nights in, after-work happy hours, detoxes, and everything in between.
“Pari is not only making waves as a zero-proof option, but it’s paving the way for a more thoughtful approach to drinking,” states David Kong, Pari investor and founder of Glasvin. “Thanks to Pari’s natural ingredients, health-focused mission, and great taste, it has become my new staple for social gatherings.”
Pari is on ShareASale (Merchant ID # is 156620). To learn more about Pari please visit https://drinkpari.com.
