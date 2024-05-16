“FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO” RETURNS AND ATTRACTS NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS, JUDGES AND ENTERTAINERS TO FORT MYERS

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo logo Thousands Expected at 2024 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo Over 200 Artists and Vendors at FGCTE

The “Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo,” June 28-30 in Fort Myers, celebrates tattoo art, culture and community, with proceeds benefiting children's charities

It’s great to see the tattoo community come together to support 'The 11:11 Fund.' We’ve seen first-hand the difference this makes in these families’ lives and we’re proud to be part of that effort.” — Lisa Quinter, Event Organizer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final preparations are underway for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo , scheduled for June 28-30, 2024 at the Caloosa Convention Center in Fort Myers. The weekend-long event celebrates the tattoo lifestyle and features over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and dozens of vendors. The Expo is expected to attract thousands from around the state, with proceeds from the event benefiting “ The 11:11 Fund, Inc ” a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children battling serious disease or illness.Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists—including “Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of “Ink Masters: Angels”, and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Chris Pitre “Casper”, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features live music by “Smack Daddy”, comedians Jay Moreno and SWFL’s Larry Venturino will provide the laughs for the weekend, and all the way from Las Vegas, burlesque star Cervena Fox will be performing and meeting & greeting throughout the weekend.Single-day and weekend tickets are available now at http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901About The 11:11 Fund, Inc.The 11:11 Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization established to raise funds to provide financial assistance to children & their families who are battling serious disease or illness. In addition, throughout the year, The 11:11 Fund, Inc. also provides financial support for veterans, individuals in need, and (as needed) those trying to rebuild after natural disasters. For more information, visit https://www.The1111Fund.org

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo