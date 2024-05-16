Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,934 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meeting Notice

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on May 23rd, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general board business, license approvals, sanitation reports, CE approval requests, and a presentation from EY of the new licensing portal. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meeting Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more