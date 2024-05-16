“You are capable of loving and being loved” – Alexandra’s story

A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

For BPD (borderline personality disorder) Awareness Day, Alexandra shares some key lessons she has learnt whilst in recovery. She encourages practicing self-compassion and acceptance to overcome stigma and live a more fulfilling life.

BPD (borderline personality disorder) has been a part of my life for 12 years and it has been a very turbulent relationship. However, after a few years, I came to realise that it wasn’t the diagnosis I despised, but the stigma that came with it.

At first, I chose to stay oblivious to the diagnosis and didn’t want to read the brochures or listen to what the Doctors had to say. That denial stage would creep up from time to time and it wasn’t healthy. Then, when I chose to take notice, it turned into obsession and I stumbled upon the not-so-helpful online resources where the stigma lives. If you want to better understand BPD, please stick to reputable resources and support.

My biggest word of advice is: try not to analyse yourself through the lens of the diagnosis, instead try to understand yourself better with the support available. I remember writing down and analysing all my thoughts and feelings, then I’d write “BPD” – “Hormones” – “Me” and I would draw an arrow to try and understand where it came from. This was not healthy and the wrong way of looking at things.

I can say with confidence that I am recovering, but I didn’t used to believe it was possible. The reason I choose the word recovering instead of recovered is that I need to keep up the skills and tools but also accept that tough times will still happen.