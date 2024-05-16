Retired Master Sergeant Valéssa L. Taylor selected as Top Air Force Veteran of the Year by IAOTP
MSgt. Valéssa L. Taylor honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at the awards galaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valéssa L. Taylor, a trailblazing coreprenuer, acclaimed author, captivating speaker, and distinguished Air Force veteran, has been hailed as the Top Air Force Veteran of the Year for 2024 by the prestigious International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). With a career spanning over three decades and a global footprint that extends across four countries and over 300,000 miles of travel, MSgt. Taylor's extraordinary leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to excellence have earned her this prestigious accolade.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
Renowned for her exceptional professional achievements, academic prowess, and profound impact on her community, MSgt. Taylor stands as a beacon of resilience and wisdom in her industry. Her electrifying TEDx Talk, "Resilience is the Secret to My Success," has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, solidifying her reputation as a transformative figure and a source of inspiration to many.
Beyond the confines of the TEDx stage, MSgt. Taylor's influence transcends boundaries, reaching over 83,000 individuals through her powerful keynote speeches and earning the admiration of 1.3 million individuals within the Department of Defense. As a sought-after mentor and trainer for elite special forces and aviation experts, her expertise in leadership development, coaching, public speaking, and diversity and inclusion has set her apart as a true visionary and thought leader in her field.
Among her many accolades, MSgt. Taylor has been recognized as one of the Top 30 Women Leaders To Look Out For by the NYC Journal, featured on the covers of Womlead Magazine and Passion Vista Magazine as a Woman Leader to Look Up To in 2024, and celebrated as one of the Top 15 leading entrepreneurs by MSN. Her unwavering commitment to empowering women and uplifting communities has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration.
In addition to her outstanding professional achievements, MSgt. Taylor devotes her time to volunteering and advocacy, championing the mental health needs of marginalized communities, veterans, and military families. Her passion for making a difference and giving back is evident in her involvement with various organizations and committees.
As she continues to inspire and influence those around her, MSgt. Taylor remains grateful for the mentors and support system that have guided her on her remarkable journey. Her dedication to excellence and relentless pursuit of greatness make her a force to be reckoned with and a true luminary in her industry.
For more information on MSgt. Valéssa L. Taylor, visit her LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/valessaltaylor-08571962/ (https://www.linkedin.com/in/valessaltaylor-08571962/)
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
