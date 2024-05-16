Dr. Joy Green selected as Top Accountability Goal Achievement Coach of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Joy Green honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joy Green, accountability coach, speaker, and author, was recently selected as Top Accountability Goal Achievement Coach of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With close to a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Green is an Accountability Goal Achievement Coach who guides her clients through their own empowering journey of growth and achievement. Her passion lies in helping women overcome obstacles, tap into their full potential, and reach new heights in personal and leadership development goals.
Dr. Green became a published author in November 2022 creating the Goal Get'em Girls! guided journal designed to empower women to believe in themselves no matter the barriers they may encounter. This journal provides readers with the accountability and motivation they need to achieve their goals as well as to keep believing in themselves and not to let themselves be the reason why they aren't able to reach their full potential.
Since publishing the journal, Dr. Green has been a vendor and speaker at multiple events that are centered around Women's Conferences, Summits, Workshops, Expos, and Vision Board Parties to inspire all women that anything is possible when you put your mind to it and have a plan. In addition, she has been spotlighted during Women’s History Month, highlighted by her Alma Mater, and written for Womenhood.se.
As an Accountability Goal Achievement Coach, Dr. Green’s mission is clear - to support, inspire, and guide women who are facing challenges in achieving their personal and leadership development goals. She firmly believes that every woman has the power to create positive change in her life. Through her Goal Kickstart package, she works collaboratively with clients to develop action plans, track progress, and celebrate victories. Her coaching style is personalized, goal-oriented, and centered on your unique needs and strengths.
Dr. Green’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to public speaking, event planning, management, leadership, organization, and coaching.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Green earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Winston-Salem State University, followed by her MBA from the University of the District of Columbia. She further earned her Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Liberty University in 2021. Dr. Green also earned a Women Entrepreneur Certificate from Cornell University.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Green has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recently awarded with 2024 Woman to Watch by Today’s Purpose Women Magazine as well as 2024 Women Leaders by Passion Vista Magazine. She is an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Accountability Goal Achievement Coach of the Year.
Dr. Green is not only an Accountability Goal Achievement Coach but also a dedicated Scholarship Coach. Through her personalized approach, she empowers students to navigate the intricate realm of scholarships with confidence and success. From refining essays to maintaining organization, from discovering relevant scholarships to crafting impressive resumes, Dr. Green ensures that students present themselves in the best possible light to scholarship committees. She firmly believes that every student should have the opportunity to pursue their aspirations, irrespective of financial limitations. Drawing from her extensive experience as the Scholarship Chair for five years at her alumni chapter, she has evaluated over 75 scholarship applications and proudly awarded scholarships to more than 20 deserving students. Dr. Green's own journey through higher education was not only academically successful but also financially prudent, as she managed to graduate debt-free while attending school continuously.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Green for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Green attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
