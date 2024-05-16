Break the Paradox of Organizations Rich in Data But Poor in Decision-Making with The Analytics Sandwich Framework

The Analytics Sandwich: Bringing People and Artificial Intelligence Together to Unlock Business Value The Analytics Sandwich Framework®

PORTO, PORTUGAL, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book released today unveils a proven framework to break the paradox of organizations rich in data but poor in analysis and decision-making due to the analytics gap. 93% of the analytics gap is people and process issues, and only 7% is technology issues, according to Harvard Business Review. The Analytics Sandwich : Bringing People and Artificial Intelligence Together to Unlock Business Value provides C-level executives and board members with a new, practical way to apply advanced analytics for complex decision-making that helps companies solve the people, process and technology issues in tandem.In their years of working with senior business executives and board members globally, University of Porto professors and co-founders of LTPlabs Pedro Amorim , Bernardo Almada-Lobo, Teresa Bianchi de Aguiar and Luís Guimarães discovered that these leaders have been expected to rely on their business smarts, experience and intuition, and offer immediate and perfect solutions to every problem. This, the professors found, led to poor decision-making or the pursuit of expensive solutions that never fully solve the problem.“We believe that artificial intelligence and advanced analytics liberates leaders at every level to embrace a hybrid, best of both worlds approach to decision-making where intuition is augmented by data-driven insights,” said Pedro Amorim, professor of industrial engineering and management at the University of Porto, and co-founder and partner of LTPlabs. “Intuition will always be helpful, but it becomes exponentially so when married with analytics.”The Analytics Sandwich: Bringing People and Artificial Intelligence Together to Unlock Business Value provides C-suite executives and board members with a coherent framework and an indispensable guide to strategically leverage AI, advanced analytics and data for informed decision-making aligned with organizational goals. The Analytics Sandwich Frameworkis a proven method that ensures AI and advanced analytics delivers significant and sustainable business results– helping organizations grow revenue and bottom-line profitability, increase productivity, improve customer relations, reduce cost-to-serve, disrupt business model innovation, and drive effective product development and research.The Analytics Sandwich Framework—DefinedThink of The Analytics Sandwich as a sandwich consisting of two pieces of bread and a filling. It is the two slices of bread that make the sandwich practical and easy to eat. In the same way, the two slices of bread—advanced analytics and people—in the Analytics Sandwich encase the filling (business outcome) and make analytics practical and useful. If the focus is only advanced analytics, it would be an open sandwich and a far more complicated and messy business.The Analytics Sandwich provides practical and actionable advice so leaders can:• Close the analytics gap by addressing the problems with people, processes and technology simultaneously• Determine when and how to use each of the six types of analytics—descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive, generative AI-powered advanced analytics, and transformational• Identify and scope the best analytics projects for their business, ensuring business results• Manage analytics projects through the six-phase lifecycle, avoiding the pitfalls and delivering data-driven valueWith compelling and diverse uses cases—from discovering the next country to legalize cannabis and finding the ideal location for the next store to optimizing production and distribution planning for wine and augmenting startups’ deal sourcing process for venture capitalists—the book demonstrates the transformative power of advanced analytics. The book is based on research and practical experience gleaned by working with hundreds of businesses around the world.Praise for The Analytics SandwichEndorsements by C-suite leaders, futurists and business school professors for the Analytics Sandwich Framework detailed in this book.“It is an eye opening and mind-blowing adventure for senior managers. It was for me a continuous provocation of my 40 years plus of management wisdom and problem-solving toolkit.”—Carlos Moreira da Silva, Founder and CEO of Teak Capital, Former Chairman of BA Glass“I strongly advocate for The Analytics Sandwich to all business leaders seeking to leverage analytics for strategic triumph. A revolutionary framework for decision-making!”—Kostas Bimpiki, Professor of Operations, Information & Technology, Stanford Graduate School of Business“This isn’t just a book; it is a call to action, a hands-on comparison for those ready to roll up their sleeves.”—Christian Lindström Lage, Chief Investment Officer, SEB Investment Management“A refreshing take on the why, what, and how of advanced analytics (…) to achieve the cultural shift to analytics-drive value creation.”—Nitish Jain, Professor of Management Science and Operations, London Business School“A phenomenal roadmap for planning, executing and profiting from analytics across a wide variety of industries. Whether you are in the C-suite or just starting on your analytics journey, this book is a must-read.”—Nicole DeHoratius, Professor of Operations Management, University of Chicago Booth School of Business“In view of close to five decades of experience in management consulting, this book is timely and provides a reader very clear understanding of Advanced Analytics in an era of artificial intelligence.”—Partha S. Ghosh, Thought Leader and Futurist, Founder of Partha S. Ghosh & Associates, former Partner at McKinsey & CompanyAbout LTPlabsLTPlabs is an advanced analytics consultancy that helps companies make better complex decisions and solve tough managerial problems. The Analytics Sandwich Frameworkis a proven method that ensures AI and advanced analytics delivers significant and sustainable business results – helping organizations grow revenue, increase productivity, improve customer relations and more. Since 2015, hundreds of businesses around the world have chosen LTPlabs to strategically leverage AI, advanced analytics and data for informed decision-making aligned with organizational goals.

