Limina Ranks 9 in the Denver Business Journal 2020 Fast 50
Denver Business Journal Recognizes Limina with its Fast 50 Award for Second Consecutive YearLONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Denver Business Journal ranks Limina number 9 in its Fast 50 awards program. The Fast 50 honors fast-growing, Denver-area privately held for-profit businesses for outstanding entrepreneurial excellence and leadership as well as for bringing best practices to the table in their respective industries.
Limina won in the extra small business category, which includes companies with less than $5 million of annual revenue, for the second year in a row.
Businesses qualified for Fast 50 recognition based on a formula that reflects dollar and percentage growth during a three-year period. Limina has grown steadily and experienced a three year revenue growth of 72%.
“Our recognition in the Fast 50 is a testament to our ability to help businesses get on their digital feet by designing more intuitive, integrated digital user experiences,” said Maria Taylor, Limina CEO. “Thank you to the Denver Business Journal for this honor, to our employees for their unwavering dedication to solve complex UX problems, and to our clients for trusting us to design the best user experience for their products and services.”
A big change in the post-pandemic world is a shift around the value of technology. Digital platforms such as Zoom, Amazon, and Google Classroom became the lifeline for individuals, societies, business and government. It’s how many people work, shop, and learn. Customers expect the same level of ease of use, personalization and guidance they encounter from these innovative businesses. Limina is focused on helping organizations connect with their users, both employees and customers, by adopting a human-centered design approach.
“Design and user experience of digital products and services in our technology dependent world is essential to business success,” said Jon Fukuda, principal of Limina. “The secret to that success is designing apps, products, systems, and information technologies around the needs of users.”
Limina was honored Tuesday at the Denver Business Journal virtual awards event. The complete Fast 50 winners list is featured in a special section of the October 21, 2020 issue of the Denver Business Journal and is online at https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/subscriber-only/2020/10/20/2020-fastest-growing-denver-area.html.
About Limina
Limina is a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies simplify complex human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive integrated digital user experiences. Limina’s discovery process helps clients uncover the needs and wants of their customers, rather than create a new product or service that they think customers want. Founded in 2003, Limina is based in Longmont, CO. Learn more at www.limina.co or follow us on LinkedIn at Limina.co, on Twitter @liminaux, and on Instagram @liminaux.
