Limina CEO Wins 2021 Stevie® Award for Women in Business
Maria Taylor Recognized Globally as a Female Thought Leader on Design-IntegrationLONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Limina, has been named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Female Thought Leader of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration from organizations and individuals worldwide in multiple categories. Maria Taylor won in the Female Thought Leader of the Year category for Business Services with 10 or less employees. Winners from around the world will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Maria's entry showcases how Limina, a small UX design consultancy, measured up to the industry giants with a data-driven thought leadership campaign, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limina had a lot of insights to share about design-integration - essentially, integrating the function of UX and design throughout an organization for maximum impact. The firm conducted an in-depth research study and published a thought leadership eBook titled, “The 2020 Design Integration Report.”
In the COVID era, this research is now more relevant than ever. Human-centered design is critical as more human-to-human interactions and transactions – from remote education and telehealth to online grocery shopping and banking – take place online.
In today’s highly competitive digital economy, UX is the key differentiator for brands, along with product features and price when choosing among different digital services.
Customers want products they actually like to use. When customers have a positive and seamless UX, the UX differentiates that offering with added value. Limina’s research and approach helps companies deliver great experiences and learn how to better integrate design into their organizations.
“Having our thought leadership research be recognized with a Stevie Award for Women in Business is an incredible honor,” said Maria Taylor, Limina’s CEO. “Our goal in sharing the key findings of our research is to provide business leaders, digital service, and product teams with a pathway to embed a culture of human-centered design as a foundation for deeper Design-Integration.”
Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year’s awards couldn’t be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we’ve seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference.”
Visit www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of the Stevie Awards for Women in Business winners in all categories.
About Limina
Limina is a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies simplify complex human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive integrated digital user experiences. Limina’s discovery process helps clients uncover the needs and wants of their customers, rather than create a new product or service that they think customers want. Founded in 2003, Limina is based in Longmont, CO. Learn more at www.limina.co or follow us on LinkedIn at Limina.co, on Twitter @liminaux, and on Instagram @liminaux.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
###
Veronica Kido
Kido Communications, LLC (on behalf of Limina)
+1 508-242-5134
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn