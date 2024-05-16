Submit Release
DOE’s What Holds Us Together Podcast Highlights Adult Education

Adult education programs offer opportunity, connection, and empowerment to students from all ages and backgrounds. Commissioner Makin recently met with students and instructors from Franklin County Adult Education. This month’s episode of the What Holds Us Together podcast highlights a panel discussion with students from that visit, ranging from those looking to adult education for high school completion programs to those learning the skills they need to open businesses or switch careers. They share life-changing experiences and showcase the ways that adult education is another powerful example of how public education holds us together.

Please note that the audio is distorted in certain parts of the podcast due to the recording environment, but we wanted to bring you these stories directly from the adult education students.

Listen on Apple and Spotify.

