DUCA DEL COSMA SWEEPS UP IN LEADING GOLF MEDIA AWARDS
The striking ALESI women's shoe was selected by Golf Monthly for a sought after Editor's Choice Award
-Standout men’s DAVANTI shoe recognised by four media titles across the globe-
We’re absolutely thrilled to see the DAVANTI style receive such high praise and top-level recognition in what is always a super competitive category,”BREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has seen seven of its premium handcrafted golf shoes sweep up in the sought-after ‘Best Of’ listings and ‘Editor’s Choice Awards’ from leading golf media publications and websites in the U.S. and UK.
New for 2024, the striking DAVANTI shoe received the most attention as it was credited with four awards from some of the most well-respected golf writers. Golf Digest – America’s #1 golf magazine – featured the style in its prestigious ‘Best Men’s Golf Shoe of 2024’ category, while the shoe was also selected by a team of experts at UK titles Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer and bunkered for a coveted Editor’s Choice Award.
In a recent review, Dan Parker – Staff Writer at Golf Monthly – said: “The DAVANTI is certainly a bold statement but it stands out from many other spikeless shoes thanks to its looks, quality and attention to detail and craftsmanship that goes into making each pair.”
“We’re absolutely thrilled to see the DAVANTI style receive such high praise and top-level recognition in what is always a super competitive category,” said Frank van Wezel, Chairman of Duca del Cosma. “It’s a huge testament to our product team for applying incredible attention to detail and the most advanced golf shoe technologies to deliver superior traction and dynamic stability, plus all-day comfort straight out of the box,” he added.
The sporty POSITANO and spiked BERNARDO shoes were among the brand’s two other designs that featured in the Golf Digest showcase, as well as in MyGolfSpy’s ‘Best Spikeless’ and ‘Best Spiked Golf Shoes of 2024’ rankings respectively.
Three super vibrant designs from the brand’s uncompromising women’s collection were selected for the Golf Digest ‘Best Women’s Golf Shoes of 2024’ shortlist. These were the versatile GIORDANA, stylish OLIVERA and spiked AVANTI styles offering top performance and unmatched style in abundance.
Describing the GIORDANA shoe, Golf Digest said: “The GIORDANA has a functional cup sole with a stylish design. No spikes will make them the envy of those on and off the course.”
The contemporary ALESI shoe was chosen by Golf Monthly for an Editor’s Choice award with Women’s Editor Alison Root describing it in a recent review as: “a chic design that provides comfort, as well as impressive grip and stability, this model ticks all the boxes.”
Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide. The global brand operates from four offices around the world – The Netherlands (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa.
For more information on Duca del Cosma and its award-winning shoes, visit www.ducadelcosma.com.
