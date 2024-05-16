DR. ANTONY ARUMAIRAJ SELECTED AS TOP ATTENDING PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
Dr. Antony Arumairaj honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Antony Arumairaj, Attending Physician at New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College, was recently selected as Top Attending Physician of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With 20 years of experience in the industry, Dr Antony Arumairaj has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Antony Jackson Arumairaj has demonstrated exceptional expertise and dedication in his role as a physician at NYC Health + Hospitals since 2018. Additionally, he has made significant contributions as an Attending Physician and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College since 2021. In these roles, he provides diagnoses, evaluations, and treatment plans for patients and uses this experience to teach and mentor students with care and empathy.
Dr. Arumairaj, originally from India, embarked on his career path with a strong passion for medicine and a deep desire to positively impact the lives of critically ill patients. He earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India where he completed his first research project sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research. During his internship he developed a passion towards Critical Care Medicine. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at Stanley Medical College in India. He was awarded the B. Braun Foundation Scholar for excellence in Anesthesiology. Subsequently he relocated to Australia, where he was trained in Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine and ventured into academia before immigrating to the United States.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Arumairaj has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Nashville’s magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel this December for his selection as Top Attending Physician of the Year.
Aside from his successful career, Dr. Arumairaj has extensive experience conducting research projects in various countries, including India, Australia, and the United States. Dr. Arumairaj conducts large database-based research and Biomedical Research Alliance of New York (BRANY) IRB-approved research projects in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has published at national conferences, and serves as director of resident research in the Internal Medicine residency program at New York Medical College/Metropolitan Hospital Center. Additionally, he has collaborated with a blood-donating group in India. In 2004, he selflessly offered his services to a relief group in the aftermath of a devastating tsunami in India.
Dr. Arumairaj remains active in the medical community, holding memberships with prestigious organizations such as the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Thoracic Society, and the American College of Chest Physicians. He has a strong background in various medical organizations, including the Internal Medicine Society of Australia and New Zealand, the Australian Red Cross, the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, and the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Antony Arumairaj for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Arumairaj is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Arumairaj attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to complete a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine fellowship and pursue a career as an Attending Physician at a university hospital. Additionally, he intends to actively engage in research activities and present his work at major conferences in the United States and across the world. Dr. Arumairaj advises future generations of medical professionals to "constantly gain knowledge and develop your skills. Be empathetic to patients to see how best to serve them … Don't focus on the money but on how you can serve."
For more information on Dr. Arumairaj, please visit www.antonyarumairaj.com/
