VADOC Conducts Intensive Interdiction Operation at Indian Creek Correctional Center

Press Release May 15, 2024

RICHMOND — A recent operation at a Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facility demonstrates the importance of constant vigilance in fighting the flow of drugs and contraband into facilities.

The VADOC, along with law enforcement partners the Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department, conducted an intensive interdiction operation at Indian Creek Correctional Center on Saturday, March 30. During this operation, incoming visitors were screened for drugs and other contraband.

Several contraband items were discovered during the search, including drugs, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, syringes, and three handguns. Nine visits in all were denied.

In total, three arrests were made.

Calli L. McGinnis, 30, of Roanoke, Va., has been charged with drug possession, attempted delivery of drugs to a prisoner, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a weapon while in possession of drugs.

Brittney S. Salley, 32, of Virginia Beach, Va., was taken into custody after it was discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court. She has been charged with having altered plates and expired registration.

James P. Campbell, 34, of Hayes, Va., was taken into custody after law enforcement attempted to conduct a stop for speeding as he left the facility. Campbell refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Campbell has been charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI-Drugs, refusal to take a blood test, driving on a revoked or suspended license, and failure to yield.

“There is a zero-tolerance approach to drugs and contraband at our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “This operation improved the safety and security of Indian Creek Correctional Center. Our corrections team will continue to fight the flow of drugs and contraband in our facilities. Thank you to all who participated from the VADOC, Virginia State Police, and Chesapeake Police Department.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.