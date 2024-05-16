KRYSTAL CELEBRATES NEW RESTAURANT GRAND OPENING IN MABLETON ON MAY 23
Guests will have a chance to win Free Krystal for a year.MABLETON, GA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is bringing its iconic brand to Mableton, GA. The newest restaurant is located at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, and is hosting a grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m., and guests can enjoy music, games, a chance to win FREE Krystal for a year*, and know they are supporting the Atlanta Food Bank with their purchase. The event is open to the public.
“We're thrilled to launch the summer season at Krystal alongside the Mableton Community and donate a portion of our proceeds to the Atlanta Food Bank! We have been open for a few weeks now and we're eager to greet the community during our grand opening celebration” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing of SPB Hospitality, owner of Krystal Restaurants.
This is only the second restaurant in the Krystal system with a walk-up window, and it is the first of four locations scheduled to open over the next several weeks.
To celebrate the grand opening, the event will feature music, a photo wall, a spin to win prize wheel and more surprises for guests to enjoy from 11am – 3pm. This location is also giving away FREE Krystal cookies to everyone who purchases a combo meal from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
The Mableton Krystal features all the fan favorites including the Original Krystal, Chiks®, Pups, crispy fries, milkshakes, and more for morning, noon, night and late night. The restaurant offers drive-thru, outdoor seating, and online ordering for pickup and delivery.
The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00AM to Midnight. On Friday and Saturday, the location will be open 24 hours.
The newest Krystal location has partnered up with The Atlanta Food Bank for the event and will donate 15% of the total grand opening sales made between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.krystal.com, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Krystal. Download the Krystal app to order on the go and stay up to date on the latest news and offers.
*“Free Krystal for a Year” includes 52 coupons for a Free #1 Combo. Combo includes four Original or Cheese Krystals, Choice of Medium Fries for Tator Krowns, and a Medium Drink. Terms and Conditions apply.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.
Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.
For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
