Construction of industrial cluster project in Thanh Hóa started

VIETNAM, May 16 - THANH HÓA — The Hợp Lực Group held a ground-breaking ceremony for the Northeast Industrial Cluster project in Thanh Hóa City on Thursday.

The project is located in Long Anh Ward, Thanh Hóa City, over an area of nearly 20 hectares and with a total investment capital of VNĐ156 billion (US$6.24 million).

When it is finished, it is expected to attract many secondary investors including handicraft industries, alongside businesses which are using clean and eco-friendly technology; creating jobs for thousands of workers and increasing State budget revenue.

The group’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Nguyễn Văn Đệ said that the project would create an economic zone which would be attractive to both domestic and foreign investment.

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Thi asked for a coordinated effort between all the parties, including investors and construction contractors, so that any problems during construction are resolved promptly. This should ensure that the project is complemented and put into operation on time. — VNS