Quảng Ninh to livestream for the first time to sell famed lychees

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh, for the first time ever, will livestream onto the page of the provincial Centre for Industry and Trade Promotion and Development to sell Phương Nam early ripe lychees which are grown in Uông Bí City.

The livestream will run from May 23 to 26 from the lychee orchards.

Livestreaming has been shown to be a new and effective method to promote the locally-grown farm produce.

Early ripening lychee trees have been grown in Phương Nam since 1960s and the fruits have a reputation for being of good quality and having a superb taste.

The Phương Nam lychee output is estimated at 1,800 tonnes this year, with around half of the harvest already pre-ordered.

The harvest will fall in mid-May to June 6 before the major lychee harvest season begins.

There are around 400 hectares of Phương Nam lychees in the city which are all certified with VietGAP.

Phương Nam lychees are currently in the process of being certified under the Origin Trading and Authenticity System (OTAS) which can open doors for producers to sell the fruit into the European markets. — VNS