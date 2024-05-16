U.S. Chamber of Commerce Unveils Expanded Small Business Awards Program

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today opened applications for an expanded program for small businesses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses. The CO—100 is an exclusive list of the 100 best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses in America, chosen by the world’s largest business organization and network.

The CO—100 will comprise the nation’s most successful small businesses that are driving innovation, growth, and ingenuity in their communities and around the world. We are looking for America’s top digital innovators, customer champions, growth accelerators, disruptors, and global stars.

The elite group of 100, to be announced later this year, will receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, exclusive community building and networking opportunities, and national media exposure. Honorees of previous U.S. Chamber awards programs have been featured across hundreds of print, radio, and broadcast news outlets.

On October 8, the CO—100 members will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in one-of-a-kind VIP experiences, have exclusive access to some of the most influential names in business, and engage with top decision-makers. Honorees will be celebrated at a gala dinner, where special guests will help recognize America’s Top 100 Small Businesses.

Ten of the CO—100 businesses will be recognized as best in class in these key categories. Applicants can opt into five award categories per entry.

Growth Accelerators

Community Champions

Micro-Business Leaders

Champions of Adaptability

Customer Champions

Global Stars

Digital Innovators

Enduring Businesses

The Disruptors

Culture Champions

Those 10 businesses each will receive $2,000 and a feature article on the CO— website, which serves 20,000 business owners per day and over six million people a year from across the U.S. and around the world.

One company will be named “America’s Top Small Business” and receive $25,000, an editorial spread in BOSS Magazine, and a dedicated episode on streaming platform ASBN – America’s Small Business Network.

To be eligible for the CO—100, a business must have fewer than 250 employees or gross revenues of less than $20 million for both 2022 and 2023. There is a $99 fee for each entry, and applicants may only enter once. Eligible small business owners can apply for the CO—100 online here through July 8, 2024.

“The people who comprise small businesses contribute immeasurably to our local communities and national economy. Their entrepreneurship and resilience drive innovation, create solutions, and employ our neighbors,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “In addition to serving small businesses every day through policy advocacy and valuable resources to help people start, run and grow their businesses, the U.S. Chamber is also proud to celebrate their accomplishments and inspire the next generation of America’s entrepreneurs.”

Earlier this month, the CO— Small Business Day event featured experts and entrepreneurs sharing insights and actionable tips for small businesses looking to accelerate growth and scale their operations.​ The CO—100 is presented by T-Mobile for Business.

"At T-Mobile, our passion is empowering businesses of all sizes with 5G solutions on our award-winning network," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Working with organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce allows us to provide even greater support to small businesses with grants, educational programs and essential resources that help them invest in their business growth and future success."

How the U.S. Chamber Supports Small Business

The CO—100 expands the U.S. Chamber’s longstanding commitment to supporting and advocating for small businesses. The recognition program builds upon the Chamber’s previous annual small business awards, “America’s Top Small Business.”

The Chamber works every day to give small businesses a big voice in Washington, connecting entrepreneurs and federal officials and advocating for policies that help them grow rather than holding them back. Through small business platform CO—, the Chamber equips small business owners with the tools and insights they need to face any challenge.

To celebrate Small Business Month, CO— has curated a special collection of content here. Learn more about the U.S. Chamber’s small business work here.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

About CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

CO— is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform for small business and is dedicated to helping business owners across the U.S. start, run, and grow successful companies. CO— helps 20,000 businesses every day and had more than six million site visits last year alone. The platform provides timely and actionable information and resources for business owners at all stages of growth through expert content, exclusive interviews with business leaders, and virtual and in-person events.