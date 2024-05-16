Macao Orchestra’s Concert “Raining Petals–An Orchestral Re-imagining: Floral Princess Crossover Creation” integrates Chinese opera and orchestral music to promote Cantonese opera classic works

MACAU, May 16 - As part of the Macao Orchestra Concert Season, the concert “Raining Petals - An Orchestral Re-imagining: Floral Princess Crossover Creation” will be held on 8 and 9 June (Saturday and Sunday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The large-scale orchestral work is adapted from the renowned play “Floral Princess” composed by Tong Tik-sang, integrating Cantonese opera and Western music to present a cross-disciplinary interpretation. During the concert, re-edited excerpts from the film “Floral Princess” featuring Cantonese opera protagonists Yam Kim-fai and Pak Suet-sin, will be screened, presenting the timeless classic to the audience in a novel and creative way.

The orchestral work “Raining Petals”, written by Lee Che-yi, a composer and harpist from Taiwan, and Music Director of the One Song Orchestra, in collaboration with various artists, presents the classic Cantonese opera in a fusion of Chinese and Western styles. Hong Kong Cantonese Opera Director Rex Ng is the work’s scriptwriter and audiovisual editor, while Joseph Chan and Ip Ka-po are the production directors, and Maurice Lai is the executive producer. The work was premiered in Hong Kong in 2022. In the concert, under the baton of Lee Che-yi and presented by the Macao Orchestra, the re-edited excerpts from the film “Floral Princess” featuring Cantonese opera protagonists Yam Kim-fai and Pak Suet-sin, will be screened simultaneously, allowing the audience to appreciate the timeless charm of the film “Floral Princess” in an unprecedented way. The concert is a wonderful musical feast not to be missed.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau Ltd, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. Interested parties can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.