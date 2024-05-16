Gauteng Government engage with Gauteng Taxi Industry, 17 May

Gauteng Government to engage with Gauteng Taxi Industry

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, will on Friday, 17 May 2024, lead an engagement between the Provincial Government and the Gauteng Taxi Industry on issues affecting the industry.

The meeting seeks to foster collaboration and develop actionable solutions to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of the taxi industry in Gauteng.

Transport and mobility play an important role in the economic growth of Gauteng and therefore this engagement will ensure that the taxi industry shares in the vision of building and growing Gauteng.

Members of the media are invited to the engagement planned as follows:

Date: Friday,17 May 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Rhema Bible Church, Randburg

For media confirmations, contact the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s Head Of Communication, Melitah Madiba on 0736449935.

Media enquiries can be directed to the Spokesperson for the MEC, Lesiba Mpya on 0784509841.

OR

Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi on 0609756794 or on sizwe.pamla@gauteng.gov.za