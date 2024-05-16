Premier Alan Winde on outcomes of Western Cape Government Cabinet meeting

Premier Alan Winde, today chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Government (WCG) Cabinet - the last gathering of this current administration’s term in office. “Over the past 5 years, our government has faced many challenges but we have demonstrated that in the face of whatever comes our way, we step up and deal with it, with the interests of our residents always top of mind,” Premier Winde said.

He added, “Every single official and employee of our government has played an important role in ensuring the Western Cape’s stability and prosperity, despite the difficulties our country faces. I owe you all a debt of gratitude for all you do and will keep doing to improve the lives of all our residents.”

George building collapse

Cabinet lauded the massive coordinated response to the George building collapse tragedy. Describing it as world-class, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, gave an update on the search and rescue operation, which is ongoing.

Minister Bredell detailed the sequence of events and how the emergency and disaster management response was coordinated through a multi-agency Forward Command Post and Joint Operations Centre. This included an incident command component run from the recently launched WCG mobile eCentre.

The provincial government initiated an independent investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. This investigation will be done in a fair and unbiased manner. “It is important that we fully understand what happened and ensure that we put steps in place to avoid a tragedy of this scale, including laying charges if that is required” said Premier Winde.

Cabinet wished all the survivors of the tragedy who are still hospitalised a speedy recovery and extended their condolences to the families of the victims of this incident.

Premier Winde emphasised that it was nothing short of a miracle that survivor, Gabriel Guambe, was extricated from the debris after more than 100 hours. “This gave us all the morale boost we so desperately needed. I want to wish all those involved in the response the best. You have made us very proud and have shown what we can do when we all work together,” the Premier reiterated.

Cabinet noted that the training and equipment the WCG and its partners have invested in disaster management over the years is paying off. “Regardless of the disaster – floods, fires, power outages or building collapses, our teams are showing the capacity and expertise that we have developed,” said Premier Winde.

National Health Insurance Bill

Cabinet expressed its strong opposition to the signing into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Cabinet stated that it is considering its legal options. Concerns were raised over the constitutional status and vagueness of the Bill, in its current form, which creates significant uncertainty. It was noted that the legislation will likely face major legal challenge.

Premier Winde stressed, “We believe in universal health care, and access to good care, but this must be implemented in a responsible, prudent manner in partnership with the private sector, who have a critical role to play.

I fear our residents will get worse health care if this Bill is implemented. This will negatively affect our provincial health budgets and system. As the Bill currently stands, I am prepared to fight to ensure residents’ healthcare is not compromised.”

Knysna Municipality

Cabinet welcomed the Western Cape High Court ruling that set aside Mr Ombali Sebola’s appointment to the position of Municipal Manager at Knysna Municipality. However, cabinet members remain concerned at the slow pace of the Knysna Council in implementing directives provided by the provincial government to stabilise service delivery in the town.

WCG Record of Delivery

At the meeting, the latest WCG Record of Delivery was shared with Cabinet. This document is a comprehensive Record of Delivery of this current administration of the provincial government. Premier Winde said that as a responsible and transparent government, he strongly believes that the residents of the Western Cape deserve to know how the WCG has fared. He added, “A lot of hard work has gone into collating the data that makes up the Record of Delivery. I am very proud of all we have achieved as a government, but I am also cognisant that we must keep striving to do better, always with our residents and their needs in foremost.”

The Record of Delivery offers an insight into the performance of the provincial government over the past 5 years.

It can be accessed here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/RecordOfDelivery2024

Premier Winde concluded the meeting by again thanking his Cabinet for its able guidance and support over the past 5 years.

